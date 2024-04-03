A leading health organization and a popular grocery chain partnering to promote health equity in Southern California
Northgate Markets and Providence share healthful options in shopping, cooking, meal prep
Partnering with a trusted grocery chain is an ideal opportunity to engage ourcommunities of color and provide access to health resources such as insurance, CalFresh and physical and mental healthcare.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a casual conversation between a Providence physician leader and a business owner who share a commitment to improving health within Black and Latinx communities.
— Laureen Driscoll, chief executive of Providence South
From that conversation, Mas Vida, Mas Salud! (More Life, More Health!), a partnership between Providence and Northgate Markets was created. This unique alliance addresses health inequities through three pillars: access to care, health education, and nutrition.
“We’re both aligned with our missions, individually and organizationally,” said Eugene Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, Providence Clinical Network, Southern California. “Northgate is very passionate about seeing food as health – promoting health is part of the mission we share. And we both want to promote health equity.”
The joint effort focuses on – but is not limited to – Latinx shoppers, addressing nutrition and providing hypertension screenings and information about colorectal cancer screenings. Both conditions disproportionately affect Latinx and other minority communities. Expanding efforts include providing shopping coaches to guide shoppers toward healthful choices while grocery shopping.
“Addressing health equity is a priority for Providence across the seven states we serve,” said Laureen Driscoll, chief executive of Providence South. “Here in Southern California, partnering with a trusted grocery chain is an ideal opportunity to engage our communities of color and provide access to health resources such as insurance, CalFresh and physical and mental health care.”
Northgate long has promoted healthy eating and is known as a trusted partner in nourishing healthy lifestyles throughout Southern California. Providence joined the company recently when it held its annual Kid Healthy Orange County Cooking Up Change competition for high school students, pairing teams of teenagers with professional chefs to develop healthy lunch menus. The event was held at Northgate González Market corporate headquarters in Anaheim. Lynwood High School earned 1st place, with each student receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the Reynoso González Familia Foundation.
Menus created by the 29 student competitors are being shared with school food service directors throughout the participating schools and districts, reaching over 10,000 students. This influences meal choices and promotes healthier eating habits.
“I am pleased with the exciting partnership between Northgate Gonzalez Markets and Providence in Southern California to address the health challenges and disparities impacting our beloved communities,” said Oscar Gonzalez, co-president of Northgate Markets.
“At Northgate, we recognize the importance of access to quality health care in building strong and vibrant communities. However, we also understand that many of our customers face barriers to accessing the care they need. That's why we have joined with Providence, to bridge these gaps and ensure our communities receive the support and resources they deserve.”
Late last year, Providence community health workers began staffing tables outside select Northgate stores in Orange County and southern Los Angeles County. Their goal is to improve access to health care, nutrition education aimed at identifying affordable healthful foods and looking to the future by removing barriers to care and creating education pathways for all ages to help improve the health of their communities.
“We aim to empower individuals and families to lead healthier lives by providing educational resources on nutrition, preventative care, offering health screenings and facilitating access to affordable health care services,” Gonzalez said.
The early days of the pandemic put a spotlight on health inequities across the U.S. Providence, with operations in seven Western states, committed $50 million to address health equity. Providence Southern California has focused on expanding an already robust community health program to target areas with limited access to preventive care, particularly among predominantly Black and Latinx neighborhoods. Partnerships with barber shops, churches and other cultural gathering spots help promote vitally important health screenings.
“Providence is committed to addressing health inequity by working in our communities to ensure everyone has access to nutrition education and nutritional food, but also to provide information about preventive health care, including life-saving screening,” said Denise Colomé, director of health equity for Providence in California. “Northgate is the perfect partner because they share our drive to build healthier communities.”
Partnering with a popular grocery chain is an ideal opportunity to engage the public and provide health resources including insurance and CalFresh enrollment and mental health first aid, which provides information on identifying mental health concerns and ways to address them in the community.
Patricia Aidem
Providence Health & Services
+1 661-755-1322
pfaidem@gmail.com