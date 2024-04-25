Heritage Achieves Top Honors: Wins Best of Wide Format Award at 58th Annual PICA Awards

Heritage Accepts PICA 2024 Best of Wide Format Award Beautycounter LEAD 2023 Experiential Stair Graphics Beautycounter LEAD 2023 Experiential Wall Graphics

Heritage Earns High Honor Award for Experiential Event Branding Project Collaboration, Showcasing Excellence in Visual Communication

I am blessed to go to work every day with some of the most creative and collaborative professionals in our industry” — Sherman Waters, Heritage Administrator

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Signs & Displays is proud to announce its success at the 58th annual PICA Awards, held at the Hilton Charlotte Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The Printing Industries of the Carolinas, Inc. (PICA) hosts this industry award ceremony annually to reflect on the impactful work of visual communication professionals. PICA is the regional trade association for print manufacturing in North and South Carolina. PICA's core mission is to promote the common interest of the printing industry; and to help members prosper, both individually and collectively, through fellowship, education, and cooperative action.

At this year's awards, Heritage clinched the coveted Best of Wide Format Award sponsored by FujiFilm. Sherman Waters, Heritage Administrator, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

In his acceptance speech, Waters expressed gratitude and admiration for the company's creative and collaborative professionals, highlighting their dedication to excellence that led to this achievement. "I am blessed to go to work every day with some of the most creative and collaborative professionals in our industry," Waters remarked to the audience.

This award stemmed from the company's efforts in branding the event environment of Beautycounter's LEAD Conference at the Charlotte Convention Center in August 2023. LEAD is Beautycounter's annual leadership and training conference open to all Consultants, designed to take Beautycounter businesses and teams to the next level. Heritage executed the production and installation of eye-catching event graphics and displays that transformed the venue into a branded experience for the conference attendees, vendors, and key stakeholders.

Heritage proudly boasts four victories of this award, claiming the inaugural honor in 2013 when the category was introduced at the PICA Awards. As the company celebrates this remarkable achievement, it remains committed to pushing boundaries, fostering creativity, and striving for excellence in every project. With a track record of innovation and a dedication to exceeding client expectations, Heritage Signs & Displays continues to lead the way in the visual communication industry, with a dynamic presence spanning across the Eastern United States with offices in iconic Washington, DC, and the vibrant cities of Charlotte, Louisville, and Raleigh.

For more information about Heritage Signs & Displays or its PICA Award recognition, please visit heritageprintingcharlotte.com/welcome-to-heritage.php or contact its media relations team at media@heritagecustomsigns.com.

ABOUT HERITAGE SIGNS & DISPLAYS

Heritage Signs & Displays specializes in the visual transformation of workplace and event environments with exceptional project management, design, production, and installation services. In all things, the company seeks to honor God by serving others. As a veteran-owned business, Heritage strives to be a valued resource and collaborative partner for their clients in the Eastern United States. By leveraging their extensive experience, Heritage ensures that every project delivers a memorable visual environment that showcases their clients' brand, core values, purpose, unique story, and company history.