Logistics Plus is Named a 2024 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider for 2024 by Inbound Logistics magazine. The list, curated annually by the editors of Inbound Logistics, recognizes 100 logistics companies whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges and whose customer successes are well-documented."The editorial selection committee had their work cut out for them, especially with all the new entrants and solutions in the market, ultimately selecting only 100 technology solutions leaders from the 400+ candidates who submitted their credentials," said Felecia Stratton, Editor for Inbound Logistics. "Our Top 100 list provides crucial decision support for our audience, all the more important this year considering the need and the innovations coming online."The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in all the April 2024 magazine editions and will be posted online and promoted across the various Inbound Logistics media platforms. View the list online at https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/top-100-logistics-it-providers/ or read the April 2024 digital edition of Inbound Logistics at https://www.inboundlogistics.com/digital-editions/ The world keeps changing, and businesses need world-class technology to meet their growing demands. MyLogisticsPlus™ is an example of a powerful Logistics Plus custom-built portal personalized to meet all of a business’s integration, order processing, transportation management, invoicing, and reporting requirements.Additionally, as shown in the following video, Logistics Plus is a long-time strategic partner of WiseTech Global, where it continues to push the boundaries of its global CargoWise application and its many modules to support cargo management, freight forwarding, warehousing, reporting, and more.About Inbound LogisticsInbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.com.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com

