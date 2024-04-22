LSI Launches New Service Division for Enhanced Client Support
EINPresswire.com/ -- Logical Systems, Inc. (LSI) is pleased to announce the establishment of its new Service Division. The division will deliver tailored service and support solutions to help industrial clients maximize operational performance. Continuing its almost 40-year legacy of responding to needs in the market, LSI acknowledges the challenges that companies are facing with in-house technical resource availability. Now, with a dedicated Service Division, LSI is addressing those challenges head-on. Multiple tiers of support will be available within the core service offering, including Remote Support, Preventive Maintenance Agreements, and On-site Support.
Paul Janowicz, who joined LSI in early 2024, has been appointed Operations Director of the new division. As Operations Director, he will be responsible for day-to-day operations, including employee development, business development, and service/project management. Paul is a valuable addition to the LSI team with almost 30 years of electrical engineering experience, including 10 years in field service engineering and management. Prior to joining LSI, he had roles with Rockwell Automation, KHS USA, and Bartelt Packaging.
“Creating a dedicated Service Division is a testament to our commitment to building strong, long-lasting relationships with clients,” said John Bailey, LSI’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are fortunate to have Paul leading our efforts, and I’m confident our clients will reap the rewards of having the LSI team supporting their operations.”
About LSI
Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.
Learn more at: www.logicalsysinc.com
