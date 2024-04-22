Ultra-Wideband Antennas Facilitate Reliable Low-Power, High-Speed Communication
Amphenol RF expands its antenna portfolio with ultra-wideband antennas that support IoT applications with high reliability and low power consumption.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our emerging antenna portfolio with a variety of ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna options. UWB antennas can cover frequencies from 3.1 to 10.6 GHz. These antennas offer extremely high accuracy in location tracking, often within centimeters. They operate with low power consumption and provide high data transfer rates while having the ability to penetrate walls and other obstacles. Ultra-wideband antennas are resistant to interference which makes them ideal for IoT and high-speed wireless applications such as smart home, smart agriculture, automotive, healthcare and telematics.
UWB technology is regulated by international standards to ensure coexistence with other wireless systems and mitigate interference issues. Amphenol RF UWB antennas comply with these standards in order to provide users with confidence in their reliability and interoperability. These antennas are a great option for engineers working on designs that require high-bandwidth, precise location accuracy or high-resolution imaging capabilities. The compact nature of these antennas also aids in the versatility of UWBs which are able to fit in consumer goods like wearables, mobile devices and small-scale industrial sensors.
These antennas join a growing catalog of external and internal IoT antennas currently available in various configurations to meet common wireless protocols such as LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and LoRa.
View all: Ultra-Wideband Antennas
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF, a division of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ + +1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube