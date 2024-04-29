Miracle Method of Northern Colorado is owned and operated locally by the Weber family Miracle Method ‘The Look of New Again’ Modern and Sleek Refinished Surfaces Before and after of a refinished bath tile project.

You never need to caulk your tub or clean grout again, but you can still see the pattern of the tile through the seal” — Brian Weber

LONGMONT, CO, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners are increasingly choosing the ease and beauty of refinishing their bathtub or shower pan over an expensive, long-term and labor-intensive remodel.

At about 70 percent less than the cost of a bathroom renovation and in only one to two days, Miracle Method of Northern Colorado can professionally refinish a cracked or unsightly bathtub or shower pan, as well as tiles walls, countertops and flooring.

“In today’s economy, we can save them money by refinishing, and we do it in a way that is beautiful and a champ to clean,” said Brian Weber, who co-owns Miracle Method of Northern Colorado with his wife, Lynne.

The Webers expanded their bath and countertop refinishing business from Boulder to Fort Collins last year, enabling even more customers to enjoy a gorgeous bathroom or kitchen upgrade without breaking the bank.

A crack in a fiberglass tub or shower pan makes the bath or shower unusable and must be refinished or replaced. “We can come in and re-support it, then refinish to make it look like new and save people thousands,” said Brian.

Avoid costly water damage

“If you have a crack and do nothing about it, it’s only a matter of time before moisture seeps in, and then you have mold, which is much more expensive and difficult to deal with,” Brian explained. “By choosing to refinish, you’re saving money and time, and you’re doing it in an environmentally friendly way. It’s an all-around win for homeowners.”

Plus, by refinishing a tub or shower, homeowners are freed from intense shower cleaning. Weber locks his refinished surfaces in a protective seal, banishing mold and mildew stains for years.

From home business to family enterprise

Brian and Lynne encountered Miracle Method in 2001 through Brian’s work in construction. The Webers were so impressed with the quality of a refinished Miracle Method product that they launched Miracle Method of Boulder from their garage, and soon Lynne’s brother, Tom, and his grown children, Sean and Sarah, joined the team. Today Miracle Method serves all of Northern Colorado and parts of Wyoming, including Boulder, Greeley, Loveland and Cheyenne.

Satisfied customers have driven the success of Miracle Method for more than two decades. “We have hundreds of positive reviews online,” Brian said. “We believe in educating the customer and letting them know their options. That’s part of being an honest businessperson.” One recent customer who hired Miracle Method to refinish a damaged bath called Miracle Method back to their home to refinish two additional bathrooms and their kitchen. Brian recalled, “They said they saw how nice it was and easy to clean that they wanted every room possible done.”

He continued, “Customers appreciate that we take time to explain the process.” When refinishing, Miracle Method technicians deep clean the current surface of a product and fill and repair chips or scratches. Next, the surface is treated with a propriety bonding agent that creates a molecular bond between the cleaned surface and the new coating, which is then applied. “This chemical bond assures the long life of the product,” Brian noted. Miracle Method’s unique refinishing process and stain-resistant coating ensures lasting durability and shine.

At Miracle Methods’ showrooms, surface options abound

Homeowners especially love the look and ease of sealed tile. “You never need to caulk your tub or clean grout again, but you can still see the pattern of the tile through the seal,” Brian said. “And you can pick the color.”

Customers may select from an array of colors at Miracle Method’s Longmont showroom. Miracle Method’s Natural Accents line, for example, features authentic stone looks for countertops, tile surrounds and vanities and can be ready in a single day.

For bathrooms, the deep gloss of a Miracle Method refinished bathtub or shower pan resembles new porcelain. “You’ll have a countertop or shower pan that looks brand new and is designed to stand up to daily use without any special care,” Brian said. Refinished residential surfaces last for a comparable rate of time as standard tile and countertop products, “so you’re getting the look and losing nothing in the process,” he added.

Easy to clean, simple to maintain

Since Miracle Method’s coating seals tile from water and soap, Miracle Method bathrooms are mildew- and mold-resistant. Brian said, “You no longer need to fight with blackened caulk or grout.”

Miracle Method can refinish almost any surface, including porcelain, fiberglass, acrylic, culture marble, Formica, Silestone and Corian, and offers commercial and residential services. Local hospitals and schools depend on Miracle Method to keep surfaces slip-resistant and mold-free, and because Miracle Method uses low volatile organic compounds, the Miracle Method process is safer and more environmentally friendly than traditional finishing products.

Miracle Method helps people age in place

Miracle Method also “helps people stay in their homes as they age,” Brian said. Retirees on a fixed income can enjoy a walk-in tub from Miracle Method for a third of the price of an accessible bathtub replacement. “We clean and cut down their current tub and install what we call an ‘Easy Step.’ Then we coat it with their color of choice and the slip-resistant surface,” he said. “We can add grab bars for safety and independence.”

Excellence and personalized service

The Webers are proud to employ technicians who value excellence and personalized service. “I think it’s really important to be part of something that supports local families, and I enjoy the work,” he said. “We treat our customers with dignity and respect. We take time to point people to other websites where they can check prices and see what’s best for them.”

For more information, visit miraclemethod.com/boulder, miraclemethod.com/fort-collins or the Longmont Miracle Method showroom.

