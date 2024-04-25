CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the Boston University MBA Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, US, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of Boston University Questrom School of Business HSM Program for a seven-year term.

“We are proud of the alumni of our health sector management (MBA) program at Boston University Questrom School of Business,” said Ned Rimer, Faculty Director of the HSM Program. “Last year alone, over 90 graduates continued their passions in healthcare in such industries as hospitals, biotech, digital health, healthcare consulting, medtech, and more. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary of the program, with over 2000 graduates adding value to the healthcare ecosystem, we appreciate the recognition of being CAHME re-accredited.”

“This reaccreditation is a testament to the continued excellence of Questrom’s Health Sector Management program and its outstanding leadership,” said Barb Bickart, Senior Associate Dean for Programs at the Questrom School of Business. “For 50 years, Questrom’s HSM program has delivered a high quality and relevant curriculum, which has shaped countless graduates who are now leading transformation in health delivery and life sciences organizations. We take immense pride in our legacy and look forward to continuing to influence the future of healthcare through education, innovation, and leadership.”

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 147 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Boston University Questrom School of Business HSM Program

Since 1972, the HSM (MBA) program has equipped talented students with the education and experience they need to lead in the health sector through an innovative, experiential curriculum, intensive skills education, and global learning experiences. For more information, go to: Health Sector MBA | Questrom School of Business