Free Sunset Concerts Kick Off “Summer at the Square” in Downtown Delray Beach
Concerts kick off on Memorial Day Weekend with Kenny Chesney Tribute and Line Dancing on May 24th
We just finished up a hugely successful Twilight Concert Series, which brought out thousands of Delray Beach residents and visitors, and we’re excited to keep it going through Summer 2024!”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced the upcoming lineup of performances for its free Sunset Concert Series at the Delray Beach Amphitheatre at Old School Square (51 N Swinton Ave) in Downtown Delray Beach. Held on the fourth Friday of the month from May through September, the Sunset Concert Series features artists from varying musical genres including country, rock n’ roll, reggae and much more.
— Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA
“We are thrilled to bring back the lively, fun and exciting shows at our free sunset concerts,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “We just finished up a hugely successful Twilight Concert Series, which brought out thousands of Delray Beach residents and visitors, and we’re excited to keep it going through Summer 2024!”
Upcoming FREE Sunset Concerts include:
• Friday, May 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The FREE Sunset Concert Series will officially kickoff with Fast Forward – The Ultimate Kenny Chesney Tribute and Line Dancing. Derek "Cowboy Kenny" Villegas performs with Fast Forward as “Kenny Chesney” complete with a high-energy style concert, playing all of Kenny’s smash hits. Gates open at 7 p.m. Main Act starts at 8 p.m.
• Friday, June 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Known for its high energy performances, The Shaelyn Band is a soul/rock blues band that is taking the industry by storm. "The big sound they produce can only be described as breathtaking,” according to More Music Mag. Gates open at 7 p.m. Main Act starts at 8 p.m.
The DDA invites everyone – rain or shine – to bring lawn chairs and their dancing shoes and enjoy a night of fun and free entertainment with some of the best regional/national bands! Guests are encouraged to bring takeout meals and snacks from a local restaurant or purchase food and drinks from the local restaurant vendors featured onsite. There are no coolers or outside alcohol allowed.
For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, please visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events.
About Old School Square
Old School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.
Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
4013783486 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn