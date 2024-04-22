Avanti Green Eco Cleaning Partners with the Clark County School District to Launch the Eco Kids Club
Thousands of local students in grades K-2 will have access to innovative workshops focused on recycling, conservation, sustainability, and more.
We are so proud to be partnering with the Clark County School District to bring this program to our students, nurturing the next generation of individuals who are committed to preserving our planet.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avanti Green Eco Cleaning (avantigreen.com), the leading eco-friendly residential and commercial cleaning company in Las Vegas and Henderson, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Clark County School District to help inspire young minds to protect the environment.
The Eco Kids Club invites students in grades K-2 to become environmental champions by learning about conservation and sustainability efforts in their communities.
“Instilling in our children the importance of environmental stewardship is crucial to the Earth’s long-term sustainability and to their developing sense of responsibility,” said Claudia Meneses, Founder and CEO of Avanti Green Eco Cleaning. “We are so proud to be partnering with the Clark County School District to bring this unique program to our students, nurturing the next generation of socially conscious individuals who are committed to preserving our planet.”
The Eco Kids Club sets out to achieve four key objectives:
• Raise awareness about environmental challenges
• Empower kids to make eco-conscious choices
• Cultivate a sense of responsibility toward the environment
• Inspire young leaders to drive positive change in their communities Schools and educators can choose to participate in two engaging and interactive workshops. Both are 30 minutes, allowing the flexibility to offer one or both. They are free of charge.
• Eco Heroes Training: Children learn about essential topics like recycling, reusing, and conservation through fun Green Challenges that they can do at school or at home.
• Earth Guardians Training: Sustainable practices such as water and energy conservation are taught through exciting community challenges that also raise awareness about environmental issues, including climate change.
Clark County schools are encouraged to sign up for the program at kids.avantigreen.com.
