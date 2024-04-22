Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,446 in the last 365 days.

Avanti Green Eco Cleaning Partners with the Clark County School District to Launch the Eco Kids Club

Mónica Taher and Claudia Meneses at Vassiliadis Elementary School

Thousands of local students in grades K-2 will have access to innovative workshops focused on recycling, conservation, sustainability, and more.

We are so proud to be partnering with the Clark County School District to bring this program to our students, nurturing the next generation of individuals who are committed to preserving our planet.”
— Claudia Meneses
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avanti Green Eco Cleaning (avantigreen.com), the leading eco-friendly residential and commercial cleaning company in Las Vegas and Henderson, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Clark County School District to help inspire young minds to protect the environment.

The Eco Kids Club invites students in grades K-2 to become environmental champions by learning about conservation and sustainability efforts in their communities.

“Instilling in our children the importance of environmental stewardship is crucial to the Earth’s long-term sustainability and to their developing sense of responsibility,” said Claudia Meneses, Founder and CEO of Avanti Green Eco Cleaning. “We are so proud to be partnering with the Clark County School District to bring this unique program to our students, nurturing the next generation of socially conscious individuals who are committed to preserving our planet.”

The Eco Kids Club sets out to achieve four key objectives:
• Raise awareness about environmental challenges

• Empower kids to make eco-conscious choices

• Cultivate a sense of responsibility toward the environment

• Inspire young leaders to drive positive change in their communities Schools and educators can choose to participate in two engaging and interactive workshops. Both are 30 minutes, allowing the flexibility to offer one or both. They are free of charge.

• Eco Heroes Training: Children learn about essential topics like recycling, reusing, and conservation through fun Green Challenges that they can do at school or at home.

• Earth Guardians Training: Sustainable practices such as water and energy conservation are taught through exciting community challenges that also raise awareness about environmental issues, including climate change.

Clark County schools are encouraged to sign up for the program at kids.avantigreen.com.

Mónica Taher
Avanti Green
+1 702-527-2111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Avanti Green Eco Cleaning Partners with the Clark County School District to Launch the Eco Kids Club

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more