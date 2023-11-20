Claudia Meneses, Founder & CEO of Avanti Green Eco Cleaning, Completes LBAN Through Stanford University
The highly selective LBAN program provides Latino entrepreneurs with tools to scale their businesses and to grow as community leaders.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avanti Green Eco Cleaning (avantigreen.com) is proud to announce that company Founder & CEO Claudia Meneses has successfully completed the prestigious Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) program through Stanford University.
Meneses’ graduation marks the latest step in her American immigrant journey to make a better life for her family and her community through a business that benefits its clients, its employees and the environment.
The Latino Business Action Network is a highly selective nine-week program that is part of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative. To be accepted, applicants must run a U.S.-headquartered company that has generated at least $1 million in revenue, and they must demonstrate a clear vision for their business and show a commitment to making a positive impact in their community.
In addition to learning from their peers and business leaders, program participants receive powerful networking and mentorship opportunities, including access to capital providers and corporate contacts that can help them scale their businesses.
“This experience has equipped me with invaluable tools and knowledge that will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of Avanti Green Eco Cleaning,” Meneses said. “I am excited to apply what I have learned to further serve our clients and make a positive difference in our community. It was truly an honor to be chosen to participate in the Stanford Latino Business Action Network.”
Since its founding in 2011, Avanti Green Eco Cleaning has grown from a small startup to the No. 1 environment-friendly residential and commercial cleaning company in Las Vegas and Henderson. Under Meneses’ leadership, the company has flourished, providing exceptional cleaning services while also prioritizing sustainability. Watch a brief video about Meneses’ personal and professional story, including Avanti Green Eco Cleaning and the Latino Business Action Network: https://tinyurl.com/2s4jn988.
Claudia Meneses LBAN's Business Scaling Program at Stanford