Ventura Vikings Set to Host Open Tryout Camp for Junior Hockey Players Looking for a Pathway to College
Three-Day Intensive Camp to Offer Comprehensive Tryout, Educational Seminars, and Unparalleled Scouting Opportunities for Aspiring Collegiate Athletes
Our camp is uniquely designed to provide exposure to scouts from all levels, including junior programs and colleges, ensuring participants not only play but also get noticed.”SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ventura Vikings are excited to announce their upcoming Open Tryout Camp, designed to discover and develop the next wave of college hockey talent. This event will be held from July 12th to 14th, 2024, at the Iceoplex Arena in Simi Valley, California.
The Ventura Vikings Hockey Team is the newest member of the USPHL Premier Junior Hockey League’s-Pacific Division We are dedicated to excellence and the growth of every junior hockey player for success on and off the ice. Within our organized, structured, competitive, and supervised environment, we actively nurture gifted young players, empowering them to develop their skills and reach their full potential.
Our junior hockey players actively engage in community service endeavors, contribute to mentorship initiatives, support charitable causes, and actively participate in the betterment of the community.
The camp will accept 150 skaters and 20 goalies, born between 2004 and 2008, ensuring personalized attention and maximum exposure. Participants will engage in three games, one practice session, and an educational seminar, all supervised by coaches from the junior level to the collegiate level.
Founded by hockey visionaries Luc Beausoleil, Jeff Jarvis, and Bill Bruininga, the Ventura Vikings blend decades of professional experience and passion for the sport. Their diverse backgrounds in playing, coaching, and hockey operations have culminated in creating a pathway for young athletes to reach their athletic and academic goals.
Luc Beausoleil, with his profound roots in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and over 14 years as a professional player, has been instrumental in the development of young talent in Southern California. "Our Prospect Camp is more than just a training ground; it's a launching pad for serious athletes aiming for collegiate levels and beyond," said Beausoleil, who also serves as the Director of Hockey Operations at Iceoplex Simi Valley.
Jeff Jarvis, former NCAA player and now Director of Athlete Advancement, emphasized the educational aspect of the camp. "Our camp is uniquely designed to provide exposure to scouts from all levels, including junior programs and colleges, ensuring participants not only play but also get noticed," noted Jarvis.
Bill Bruininga, co-owner and Director of Strategic Operations and Business Development highlighted the camp's unique features: "Our camp is specifically structured to offer exposure to coaches at different levels; this provides participants with a valuable opportunity to interact with and learn from coaches who can offer insights into what is expected at the next level of play."
Prospect Camp Highlights:
Educational Seminar: Insights into USPHL Premier League, NCAA compliance, and academic preparation.
3 Games: Real-time playing experience with feedback from Junior and College Level Coaches.
1 skills practice: On-ice training session focusing on skills with Junior and College Level Coaches.
Scout Exposure: Interaction with scouts and coaches from junior hockey to the collegiate level.
Location: Iceoplex Arena, 131 W. Easy St., Simi Valley, CA 93065.
Player Cost: $425.00
Goalie Cost: $225.00.
Includes: Jersey, a minimum of three games, 1 skills practice, and one educational seminar for on-ice officials and medical staff.
For more information or to register, check out our website http://venturavikings.com or contact Ventura Vikings at info@venturavikings.com.
Jeff Jarvis
The Ventura Vikings
+1 603-703-1236
info@venturavikings.com
