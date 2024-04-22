Move United Education Conference Scheduled April 22-24 in Phoenix, AZ
Hundreds Attending National Event Focused on “Expanding Access To Sport”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, is hosting its annual Education Conference April 22-24, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona.
The 2024 conference will be locally hosted by Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center, a Move United member organization. The Ability360 Sport & Fitness Center is a 62,000-square-foot universally designed, accessible and transit-oriented non-profit resources center serving the disability community in the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan area.
With the theme of “Expanding Access to Sport,” the conference brings together adaptive athletes, sport professionals, and sport providers focusing on relevant education, awareness, and skills to instill change. Over 350 attendees, from at least 43 states and the District of Columbia, will come together for informative educational sessions, hands-on, skills-based learning workshops and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing. Attendees represent a variety of affiliations including Move United member organizations, general sport organizations, city parks & recreation departments, Olympic and Paralympic sport national governing bodies, VA hospital staff, wounded warfighters, occupational and recreation therapists, academic professionals and college students, disability resource groups, and more.
The conference includes pre-conference trainings, dozens of workshops and roundtable discussions, poster sessions, and an exhibitor hall. Topics will center around the themes of sport-specific instruction, inclusion in schools and universities, and nonprofit management.
Keynote speakers include 5X Paralympic Swimmer and 4X Paralympic Medalist Rudy Garcia-Tolson; Annijke Wade, an adaptive mountain biker and para off-road cyclist who founded DirtBound - a para off-road cycling initiative; Joe Stone, an avid outdoor adventurer, adaptive sports leader, and co-owner of Dovetail Trail Consulting.
For more information about the conference or to register to attend, visit moveunitedsport.org/education/2024-move-united-education-conference/.
