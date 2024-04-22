Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,466 in the last 365 days.

Shadow ministers

Shadow ministers are members of the official opposition party who act as a ‘government in waiting’, scrutinising the work of their counterparts in government and developing policies that they would take forward if elected.  

We look at who shadow ministers are, how they are appointed to their roles and the experience they bring to the job. We also look at how they can prepare for government.

You just read:

Shadow ministers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more