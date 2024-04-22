Submit Release
Join the Leading Gathering for Cytometry Advancements: CYTO 2024 Convenes in Edinburgh

ISAC

The International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is pleased to announce CYTO 2024

“This year's 2024 CYTO congress will also showcase major advances within the clinical and immunology space.”
— Professor Jessica P. Houston, Ph.D
EDINBOROUGH, SCOTLAND, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is pleased to announce CYTO 2024, the 37th annual Congress, scheduled to take place from May 4-8, 2024, at the prestigious Edinburgh International Convention Centre.

This premier international conference serves as a focal point for the latest breakthroughs and innovations in cytometry science and engineering.

A Global Hub for Cytometry Advancement

CYTO 2024 extends a warm invitation to scientists, researchers, clinicians, and industry pioneers from across the globe to delve into the theme "Research, Innovation & Discovery." Attendees will engage in a dynamic exchange of ideas and explore cutting-edge research and applications driving advancements in cytometry.

The CYTO 2024 Experience

CYTO 2024 promises a rich program featuring:

● In-depth scientific tutorials
● Engaging scientific sessions and workshops
● Insightful plenary sessions
● Networking opportunities with leading figures in cytometry

Why Attend CYTO 2024

Participate in uncovering the latest developments shaping the field of cytometry. Connect with esteemed experts at the forefront of cytometry research. Explore groundbreaking technologies and tools revolutionizing cytometry. Enhance your expertise through a diverse range of educational sessions.

Professor Jessica P. Houston, Ph.D., President of ISAC, will kick-off the meeting with opening remarks followed by two State-of-the Art Lectures featuring Professor Kevin Eliceiri, Ph.D. from The University of Wisconsin Madison and Professor Neil Carragher, Ph.D. from the University of Edinburgh. These lectures will cover advances in computational optics and 'cell painting,' respectively.

Dr. Houston notes that, “This year's 2024 CYTO congress will also showcase major advances within the clinical and immunology space. Many top investigators in Europe will give lectures, and we are excited to bring these scientists to our meeting to enhance collaborative efforts with our members and attendees."

Courtney Brooks Kamin, Executive Director of ISAC, extends a warm welcome to returning and new CYTO attendees in Scotland, noting, "CYTO 2024 is not only a platform for collaboration and innovation, but also a gathering of experts bringing together the brightest minds in the field to share new ideas, breakthroughs, and advances. CYTO’s dynamic program offers a unique opportunity for attendees to enhance their expertise and make valuable connections that will shape the future of cytometry science and engineering."

Distinguished Speakers

CYTO 2024 is honored to feature esteemed speakers, including:

● Associate Professor Misty Jenkins, Ph.D.: Officer of the Order of Australia, celebrated for her contributions to immunology, advocacy for women in STEM, and commitment to Indigenous communities.

● Professor Adrian Liston, Ph.D.: Recipient of the St Catharine's College Professorial Fellowship for his groundbreaking cytometry research.

● Professor Sir Stephen P. Jackson, Ph.D.: Knighted for his outstanding contributions to innovation and research in the field of cytometry.

About ISAC

The International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global scientific society dedicated to advancing scientific discovery and clinical care through the power of cytometry. For more information, visit www.isac-net.org.

For further conference information, login to https://www.cytoconference.org/

Courtney Brooks Kamin
ISAC
+1 202-932-6998
https://isac-net.org/page/Contact-Us
