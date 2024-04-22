Registration Now Open For The 2024 Boston Walk for Epilepsy At Fenway Park April 28, 2024
Annual Event Raises Funds For Epilepsy Foundation New EnglandBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is underway for 2024 Boston Walk for Epilepsy, the Northeast's largest epilepsy event. More than 1,000 supporters from across Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island are expected to turn out at Fenway Park on April 28 to raise funds for Epilepsy Foundation New England (EFNE), an independent 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves 111,000 individuals living with epilepsy. The event helps to fund much needed support groups, scholarships, camp, financial aid, seizure first-aid training, educational webinars, research grants, and more. Walkers can register now at BostonWalk.org.
“One in 26 people across New England will develop epilepsy in their lifetime and a third of them will have no effective treatment,” said David Searles, Epilepsy Foundation New England Vice President of Development. “This walk helps raise thousands of dollars that will help improve the lives of more than 100,000 individuals and families impacted by epilepsy and seizures.”
Check-in for the walk begins at 10:00 AM at Concourse A at Fenway Park. From there, walkers will be joined by EFNE’s loveable mascot Hope the Lion on a short course stretching through the beautiful Fenway neighborhood before returning to the historic ballpark for lunch. Participants will be able to actually sit in center field and have an incredible lunch while looking out over America’s most beloved ballpark.
Registration begins at $25 and will incrementally increase closer to the walk. There is no minimum fundraising level to participate, but individuals who raise more than $100 will be entered to win tickets to a Red Sox game and Team Captains of the first 50 teams to raise $5,000 will receive a special custom gift.
To make things easier for supporters from across New England, EFNE is coordinating buses from Nashua, NH, Portland, ME, and Worcester, MA. Additionally, volunteers are always welcome at the Boston Walk for Epilepsy. Anyone who is interested in either the buses or volunteering can find out more at BostonWalk.org.
