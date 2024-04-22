West Virginia Department of Human Services Recognizes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week





The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) joins partners across the nation this week, April 21, 2024 to April 27, 2024, to recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW).

In April, this week is set aside to honor crime victims and survivors, recognize the professionals and volunteers who provide critical services to victims of crime, and raise awareness about crime victims’ rights and services. NCVRW encourages others to learn about victimization, the effect victimization has on individuals, families, friends, and the community, and to promote laws, policies, and programs to help victims of crime.

"This week stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to stand with victims and survivors, ensuring their voices are heard and their rights upheld," said Jeff Pack, DoHS Bureau for Social Services Commissioner. "We honor the dedication of those who have helped establish victim rights to guarantee that all victims have access to the rights and services they need to recover from crime."

Ahead of NCVRW, Elizabeth Street, a Child Protective Services (CPS) worker within DoHS’s BSS, was recognized for her exemplary advocacy in a recent court case with an award presented by William Thompson, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia at the 23rd Annual Operation Reach Out ceremony.

If you suspect abuse or neglect for children or vulnerable adults, call the Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect hotline at 1-800-352-6513 to report.