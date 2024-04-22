Ashley Ferry Boat Ramp to Close for Several Weeks this Summer

CONTACT:

April 22, 2024

Claremont, NH – The public boat access facility along the Connecticut River known as Ashley Ferry in Claremont will be closing for an extended period of time this summer so that the ramp can be rebuilt. An ADA-compliant loading platform will also be added to improve access at the facility. Closure dates are dependent on the return to normal flow rates of water in the river and will be announced in advance of the project’s start.

During construction, the entire facility will be closed to the public to ensure a safe and effective work site. The ramp will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sail boats, canoes, kayaks, or other self- propelled watercraft during this time period. The parking area for the ramp will also be closed to the public and there will be no fishing from the shore.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.fishnh.com/access.