Survey Shows Women Rely on Other Women and Online Support When Diagnosed with Diabetes
DiabetesSisters Celebrates 15 Years with New Look, New Collaborations, and New Educational Programs
Through investments in our people, programs, and platform, we are moving DiabetesSisters in a direction where we can make a difference in the lives of our members.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiabetesSisters, the pioneering national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women with diabetes and those at risk, marks its 15th anniversary with significant enhancements to help empower, educate, and support women with diabetes.
— Michele Polz, CEO
BACKGROUND
Once diagnosed with diabetes, women often turn to other women and online resources for support. In fact, the 2024 Love Across All Life Stages of Diabetes survey, launched by DiabetesSisters and Divabetics, found that when asked who they feel most comfortable talking about their diabetes with, women ranked talking to other women with diabetes in the top 3, along with their partners and healthcare providers. And when asked, 50% of those surveyed said they turn to online support groups for support and education.
Brandy Barnes, founder of DiabetesSisters (2008), is among the 14.1% of the US women population living with diabetes and the 34.3% of women at risk*. She has been a beacon of support, education, and advocacy for women across the country. With approximately 260 million women living with diabetes worldwide**, DiabetesSisters recognizes the importance of providing a supportive and informative community for women facing this chronic disease.
WHAT'S NEW FOR DIABETESISTERS?
Under the guidance of a new three-year strategic plan developed based on current member feedback, DiabetesSisters aims to extend its reach by providing women with the resources and support they need to manage their diabetes effectively.
The new strategic plan includes:
• Expansion of the Board of Directors with a wider variety of expertise.
• Enhanced educational offerings with a broader range of resources, virtual events, and convenient timeframes to cater to the community's diverse needs and interests.
• Revamp of the brand, logo, and mission statement to reflect inclusivity.
• An interactive platform for improved reach, engagement, and member experience.
• Investment in future programming through partnerships and collaborations.
"Through investments in our people, programs, and platform, we are moving DiabetesSisters in a direction where we can make a difference in the lives of our members," said Michele Polz, CEO of DiabetesSisters. "Our new strategic plan will allow us to reach more women living with diabetes and those at risk and provide them with the tools and support they need to not only manage their health journey, but to thrive."
The organization also welcomes new board members, Ms. Joan Bardsley, Dr. Victoria Bouhairie, and Ms. Terry Corallo. Their diverse expertise and personal connections to diabetes will invigorate DiabetesSisters' commitment to its community and reinforce the provision of invaluable resources and support.
Coinciding with its board expansion, DiabetesSisters unveils a vibrant rebranding effort featuring a refreshed logo and brand design that encapsulates the spirit of empowerment and solidarity. The new tagline, "Your Journey. Your Community.", reflects the essence of DiabetesSisters, emphasizing the pivotal role of communal peer support in managing diabetes.
A significant highlight of the anniversary celebrations is the launch of the new DiabetesSisters platform. This innovative online hub is designed with the user's ease and experience in mind. It boasts an intuitive interface that simplifies navigation, making information and support readily available for both members and the diabetes community.
"From the introduction of board members and a three-year Strategic Plan to our rebranding efforts that include the launch of an enhanced platform, we are clearly indicating our ongoing commitment to empower, educate, and advocate for women with diabetes," expressed Deborah Greenwood, Chair of DiabetesSisters. "We are excited about the future and the continued positive impact we aim to create for our members."
As DiabetesSisters embarks on the next chapter of its journey, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to uplift women with diabetes and those at risk, fostering an environment where they can learn, share, and thrive together. Discover the new DiabetesSisters platform and join a community where your journey with diabetes is understood and supported. Visit www.diabetessisters.org to explore the resources and connect with a network dedicated to your well-being.
ABOUT DIABETESSISTERS
DiabetesSisters is a women-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that cultivates a supportive and inclusive community where women of all ages with diabetes and women at risk of diabetes can learn and thrive—together. Through educational initiatives and nationwide peer support, we help women navigate their health journeys and find a sense of belonging through diverse experiences.
*According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention
*According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention
**According to the IDF World Atlas 2021
Kristy Farnoly
DiabetesSisters
media@diabetessisters.org
