Alpha Eta Rho Honors NBAA’s Damato With Award For Her Impact On Aviation Education

Washington, DC, April 22, 2024 – The professional collegiate aviation fraternity Alpha Eta Rho today awarded its namesake honor to National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Senior Vice President Joanne “Jo” Damato for her efforts and impact to expand aviation education at universities across the U.S.

The Alpha Eta Rho award has been given since 1971 to those who have made a significant contribution to aviation education. The eminent recipient list includes Grover Loening, who worked for the Wright Brothers and became one of the earliest designers of business aviation aircraft; renowned pilot and military leader General James Harold Doolittle; businessman William Piper; and Paul Poberezny, an aviator, aircraft designer and founder of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).

“We are proud to present Jo with the Alpha Eta Rho Award this year, highlighting not only her impact on collegiate education but on Alpha Eta Rho itself,” said Alpha Eta Rho CEO Ben O’Brien. “Jo has been instrumental to our organization and our 2024 National Conference, and we look forward to continuing to work with her and NBAA in the future.”

Added Alpha Eta Rho Board Chair Robert Clement: “We could not be more pleased to recognize Jo for her commitment and her invaluable contributions to collegiate aviation and the industry.”

Damato is NBAA’s senior vice president for education, training and workforce development. She joined the association in 2001, and is responsible for NBAA’s educational and professional development initiatives, with an emphasis on student outreach and other efforts focused on attracting and retaining professionals for industry careers.

She represented the industry before government in her service on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Youth Access to American Jobs in Aviation Task Force. Damato also is active with Women in Aviation International, Women in Corporate Aviation and her alma mater, the Florida Institute of Technology. In 2010, she helped launch an all-volunteer non-profit organization, Sky Hope Network (which merged with Patient Air Lift Services in 2018) to mobilize the aviation community for humanitarian missions to assist people and communities in times of crisis.

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said: “Jo is exceptionally talented and effective in attracting people from all backgrounds to aviation, inspiring individuals about the boundless opportunities the industry offers and fostering a sense of community and belonging. This is a well-deserved honor, and a testament to her extraordinary contributions.”

A certified flight instructor and NBAA Certified Aviation Manager (CAM), Damato earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from the Florida Institute of Technology and master’s degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She holds single and multi-engine land instrument ratings, and a commercial pilot certificate.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” Damato said. “I have been privileged to play a role in ensuring that others have the welcoming environment and access to growth that the industry has always provided to me. I look forward to partnering with the outstanding leaders at Alpha Eta Rho in building a foundation for students to succeed in aviation for generations to come.”

