Maryville Guardsman heading to National Best Warrior Competition

GREENVILLE, Ky. – A Maryville native and Soldier with the Tennessee National Guard, Spc. Noah Green, has been named Region III’s Best Warrior following a competition held from April 14–19, in Kentucky.

Green competed against nine other Guardsmen, representing the best from Region III’s states and territories. These Soldiers represented Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with the winner earning the opportunity to compete against representatives from the other regions at the National-level competition taking place this Summer.

Green, a Maryville firefighter, is a combat engineer with the 890th Sapper Company, headquartered in Huntingdon, which is part of Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade. Earlier this year, Green represented the 194th at the State Best Warrior Competition, where he took first place, and earned his spot in the regionals.

“Spc. Green is a top-tier Soldier who excels in every area,” said Capt. Elliott Martin, 890th Sapper Company Commander. “He’s in great physical shape and is motivated and ambitious, but where he really shines is in his demeanor and character. While he’s still young, he’s looked up to by his peers, and he’s displayed great leadership since he’s been here.”

The competition took place in two separate training areas in Kentucky and consisted of many different events. First, the competitors conducted the Army Combat Fitness Test and weapons qualification. The Soldiers also performed land navigation, water survival techniques, public affairs interviews, and a 13-mile ruck march with weighted pack. Finally, the competition consisted of urban environment operations and combat lifesaver skills. In total, the Soldiers completed more than 25 events, over the course of five days, to determine the winner.

“Personally, I did a lot of preparing for this competition,” said Green. “I spent a lot of time studying and researching, and I also spent a lot of time in the gym leading up to this. It’s an honor to represent my unit and the state of Tennessee, so I took this competition very seriously.”

Now, Green will have little time to let up, as he will represent the entire region at the National Best Warrior Competition, from Aug. 5–9, in Vermont.

“I feel blessed to be able to compete alongside all these great Soldiers and spend time with all these leaders,” said Green. “I’m looking forward to the next step and representing Tennessee at Nationals.”