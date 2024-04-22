Veteran-Owned Data Sciences Company JDSAT to Expand Operation in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that JDSAT, Inc., a veteran-owned application development and data sciences firm, is investing $630,000 to expand its operations in Fairfax County. The company intends to invest in technical staff and analysts to support its growing artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data science business. The project will create 60 new jobs.

“JDSAT, Inc., is a Virginia success story of a veteran coming home and starting his own company in one of the best business climates in the nation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This expansion in the artificial intelligence and data science sectors shows that the Commonwealth continues to grow in these rapidly evolving industries.”

“JDSAT’s decision to expand its operations in Fairfax County shows that Virginia is a strong, reliable business partner,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth is a top state for tech talent that offers the location, infrastructure, and robust workforce that attract companies like JDSAT, and I congratulate all the partners involved on this expansion.”

“This new office opening signifies an exciting step in JDSAT’s growth, allowing us to expand both our teams and capabilities,” said Scott Woosley, CEO at JDSAT, Inc. “As part of our commitment to provide a collaborative work environment for our talented staff, this new space offers the resources and amenities to thrive, fostering a sense of unity and inclusion. We’re thrilled to embark on this next chapter in such a vibrant community that aligns well with our company culture and are so thankful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and Fairfax County for their support.”

“I want to thank JDSAT for choosing Fairfax County and putting down roots here to expand your AI, cloud computing, and data science business,” said Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “With the second-highest concentration of AI-related jobs in the country and an unparalleled regional workforce of qualified technical talent, Fairfax County is a perfect location for emerging tech companies like JDSAT to grow and realize exponential gains.”

“This announcement represents a continued commitment by the Commonwealth of Virginia, Fairfax County, and the private sector to keep growing Fairfax’s tech industry and to develop our county it into a world-class hub for innovation,” said Senator Saddam Salim. “I am so excited to see how JDSAT grows and to welcome even more jobs into our Commonwealth.”

“I would like to congratulate JDSAT, Inc. on expanding its operations within Fairfax County and providing employment in the ever-growing field of AI and Data Science Business,” said Delegate Holly Seibold. “I wish this veteran-owned firm the best of luck on this endeavor.”

Founded in 2013, JDSAT, Inc. provides a broad range of technology development, data analysis, and research-driven consulting services for commercial entities and government agencies. JDSAT is expanding its operations in Fairfax County to serve a growing portfolio of Department of Defense contracts. JDSAT plans to hire 60 technical staff and analysts to support its growing AI, cloud computing, and data science business. The company currently employs 57 workers in Virginia at its Fairfax County office.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County to secure the project for Virginia and will support JDSAT’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

###