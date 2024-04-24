Dr. Harry Henshaw Unveils Groundbreaking Book on a Revolutionary Approach to Understanding and Treating Addiction

The cause of addictive behaviors is not in our physiology but rather, in our psychology. The key to sobriety is in learning how to love ourselves.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATED, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed psychotherapist Dr. Harry Henshaw today announced the launch of his latest book, which serves as a comprehensive introduction to a novel paradigm for comprehending and treating drug and alcohol dependencies, Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction. Leveraging over three decades of experience in the mental health and substance use fields, Dr. Henshaw’s new work challenges the current treatment frameworks and highlights the critical role of positive self-esteem and self-love in overcoming addictive behaviors.

The addiction and substance use industry is at a critical juncture. Traditional treatment programs show disappointing relapse rates, even as the death toll from drug overdoses climbs alarmingly. Dr. Henshaw’s book addresses the urgent need for change, questioning long-standing assumptions about the roots of addiction and presenting a transformative perspective that shifts the focus from physiology to psychology.

“Addictive behaviors are not just about a person’s physiology; rather, they fundamentally concern their psychology,” asserts Dr. Henshaw in his book, Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction published by Amazon. “It is only when our treatment strategies embrace the importance of self-love that we can hope to offer truly effective and lasting help to those battling these disorders.”

Dr. Henshaw’s pioneering approach is informed by his extensive academic and professional background. Having earned his doctoral degree in human development from Boston University, and subsequently impacting diverse therapeutic settings across Illinois, Massachusetts, and Florida, he brings a wealth of knowledge and empathy to his practice and his writing.

Currently in private practice at Enhanced Healing Counseling in Miami, Florida, Dr. Henshaw continues to serve as a bedrock in the field, committed to reshaping how addiction is perceived and treated. His book is poised to become a critical resource for healthcare providers, patients, and families grappling with the haunting specter of addiction.

