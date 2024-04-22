Proving or Disproving Claims of Emotional Distress: An Expert Clinical & Forensic Psychologist’s Approach
Mark D. Lerner, Ph.D., Clinical & Forensic Psychologist and Chairman of The National Center for Emotional WellnessNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When retaining a mental health expert, it’s essential to identify a professional with extensive experience specializing in evaluating plaintiffs and defendants in emotional distress claims.
For plaintiffs, a Forensic Psychological Evaluation is critical to establishing the veracity of emotional distress claims. This evaluation incorporates a clinical interview and empirically-based objective psychometric testing, enhancing reliability and validity. Including specific forensic measures designed to identify potential malingering or feigned symptoms further solidifies the assessment's credibility.
Conversely, defense attorneys frequently encounter unsubstantiated claims of emotional distress. While these cases can be burdensome and seemingly frivolous, they can significantly impact their clients' credibility and reputation. Defense attorneys can effectively dismantle such allegations using Psych Record Reviews and comprehensive Forensic Psychological Evaluations.
