API Testing Market is anticipated to reach US$3,065.363 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.29%

The API testing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.29% from US$1,003.278 million in 2022 to US$3,065.363 million by 2029.
The API testing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.29% from US$1,003.278 million in 2022 to US$3,065.363 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the API testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.29% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$3,065.363 million by 2029.
The key growth drivers to propel the API testing market during the forecasted period are -
• The growing technological advancements in IoT and AI technologies are leading to demand for better and more efficient software, therefore, major companies in the industry are adopting agile & DevOps methodologies which speed up the software testing and deployment process. This adoption of efficient and smooth functioning agile & DevOps methodologies is expected to boost the API testing market growth.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of API testing in the market is the growing adoption of cloud technologies for safe and reliable operation of data and business. Cloud technologies provide scalability and security to different enterprises with easy integration of cloud technologies. Therefore, the growing adoption of cloud technologies will require robust API testing solutions for efficient deployment of software or data which in turn will significantly boost the API testing market. For instance, the overall public cloud services market in India is estimated to reach $ 17.8 billion by 2027.
The API testing market, by offering, is divided into two types- software and services. These different offerings for different end-users' needs according to the testing required for the APIs are divided into two types software and services. API testing services are widely used by end-users for testing the API to make sure they are properly functioning and provide smooth operation of the enterprise. Therefore, the different offering by API testing is expected to fuel the market.
The API testing market, by deployment model, is divided into two types - on-premise and cloud. The different enterprises deploy their services on different platforms like cloud or on-premise and API testing can be performed on both catering to both deployment model's needs. For instance, cloud API testing can provide cost-effectiveness and scalability to the enterprise which is projected to boost the API testing market over the forecast period.
The API testing market, by end-user industry, is divided into five types- communication & technology, BFSI, retail, media & entertainment, and healthcare. API testing can cater to different end-user's requirements according to their needs for instance, in the BFSI industry the software used to handle user data needs to be tested using API testing regularly to provide smooth operation and functionality of the online banking services and prevent any frauds. This wide variety of end-user industries for API testing is fuelling growth in the market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the API testing market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing information technology or IT industry in the region, especially in the USA country of the North American region where adoption of cloud technologies is significantly growing by several enterprises. Moreover, the presence of key market players in API testing such as Cognizant and IBM in the North American region is predicted to significantly grow the API testing market in the region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the API testing market, such as IBM, Micro Focus (OpenText), SmartBear Software (Francisco Partners), Parasoft, Tricentis GmbH, Infosys, Runscope (BlazeMeter), Adobe, and Microsoft Corporation.
