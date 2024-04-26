ThreadHaus Revolutionizes Fashion with the Launch of the R3 Reform Jacket on Earth Day In NYC
We are excited to collab with esteemed partners the C.P.S.C. & the L.A. City Sanitation Dept who share our vision of a more sustainable & socially responsible fashion industry,”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreadHaus, in collaboration with Homeboy Industries, is proud to announce the launch of its latest endeavor, the R3 Reform Jacket, marking a significant milestone in the intersection of fashion, sustainability, and social impact. In addition to Homeboy Industries, ThreadHaus is honored to partner with the California Product Stewardship Council and the Los Angeles City Sanitation Department in this transformative initiative.
Crafted from upcycled denim and materials sourced from the Los Angeles County Detention Center uniforms, the R3 Reform Jacket embodies ThreadHaus's commitment to environmental consciousness and community empowerment. Each jacket is not merely a garment but a symbol of purpose and transformation.
Partnering with Homeboy Industries, renowned for its work in rehabilitating ex-convicts, gang members, and felons, ThreadHaus is revolutionizing the fashion industry by providing meaningful job opportunities and valuable skills to those seeking redemption and a fresh start. Through this partnership, every purchase of the R3 Reform Jacket contributes directly to empowering individuals to rebuild their lives and create brighter futures.
"We are excited to collaborate with esteemed partners such as the California Product Stewardship Council and the Los Angeles City Sanitation Department, who share our vision of a more sustainable and socially responsible fashion industry," said Manny Jackson ThreadHaus CEO and Founder .
The R3 Reform Jacket is not just a garment; it's a testament to innovation and functionality. Each piece is reversible with ThreadHaus's signature red zipper closure, offering versatility and style. Additionally, the jacket ingeniously converts into a bag, further enhancing its sustainability and utility.
Equipped with a QR Code and NFC chip, each R3 Reform Jacket serves as a digital passport, allowing wearers to share the inspiring story and campaign behind this groundbreaking initiative.
To celebrate the launch, ThreadHaus is offering a special preorder price of $320 (original price $520), emphasizing the importance of community investment and support. Proceeds from sales go directly towards funding ThreadHaus's incubator program, which provides training and empowerment opportunities for individuals seeking to enter the fashion industry.
Join ThreadHaus in its mission to address the world and redefine fashion one jacket at a time. Preorder now and wear your values proudly!
For more information about ThreadHaus and the R3 Reform Jacket, visit https://www.threadhaus.co/
About ThreadHaus:
ThreadHaus is a sustainable fashion brand dedicated to creating stylish and environmentally conscious clothing while fostering social impact. Through innovative collaborations and community partnerships, ThreadHaus seeks to redefine fashion by prioritizing sustainability, inclusivity, and empowerment.
About Homeboy Industries:
Homeboy Industries is a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, California, dedicated to providing hope, training, and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated individuals. Through a wide range of services and programs, Homeboy Industries helps individuals transform their lives and reintegrate into society.
About the California Product Stewardship Council:
The California Product Stewardship Council (CPSC) is a nonprofit organization that promotes the principles of product stewardship, which emphasizes the responsibility of producers, retailers, and consumers for the lifecycle of products, including their end-of-life disposal.
About the Los Angeles City Sanitation Department:
The Los Angeles City Sanitation Department is responsible for ensuring the cleanliness and sustainability of the city's environment through waste management, recycling programs, and environmental initiatives
