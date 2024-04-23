Enhanced Healing Counseling Introduces Holistic Online Counseling Services for Substance Use and Mental Health Issues

Addiction and mental health disorders can be treated successfully with a holistic approach that teaches and promotes positive thinking and self-love.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhanced Healing Counseling, under the leadership of Dr. Harry Henshaw, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with more than 38 years of experience, announces the launch of its holistic outpatient counseling services aimed at individuals dealing with drug addiction, alcohol dependence, and various mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Enhanced Healing Counseling offers online individual, group, and couples counseling sessions tailored to help motivated individuals transform their lives by promoting positive thinking and self-love..

Understanding that the core of many emotional and psychological issues lies in how individuals perceive and feel about themselves, Dr. Henshaw and his team concentrate on programs that promote self-acceptance, positive self-image, and self-love. Through their expert-designed online services, Enhanced Healing Counseling in Miami makes intensive therapeutic support accessible to those prepared to embark on a journey of self-discovery and lasting change.

Dr. Henshaw, commenting on the approach said, “At the crux of resolving substance use and mental health issues is the ability for one to authentically accept, approve, and love oneself. Our programs are crafted to lead our clients through this very personal yet impactful journey.”

Enhanced Healing Counseling’s holistic methodology not only addresses the symptoms but also the underlying causes of addiction and emotional distress, presenting a comprehensive and transformative approach to health and wellness. Available to individuals in Miami and globally, these online services ensure that support and professional guidance are just a click away for those in need.

For more information on Enhanced Healing Counseling and their services, visit Enhanced Healing Counseling’s website or contact their office directly.