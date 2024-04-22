Traffic Pattern Change Planned for 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Monday, April 22, 2024

Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Wednesday, April 24, 2024, traffic on 41st Street will shift to one lane in each direction on the north side of the 41st Street bridge. This traffic switch is part of the conversion of the intersection into its final configuration for the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). Crews will continue to work on the north islands and prepare for the next phase of construction.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment, and to slow down through the work zone. Motorist should expect congestion, very slow speeds, and stopped traffic conditions during the closure.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

