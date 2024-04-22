Smarttech247 Unveils Managed Data Detection & Response Service Allowing Businesses to Combat Threat of Data Breaches
Smarttech247 (LSE:S247)
Our solution improves the effectiveness of data security controls while reducing the cost and impact of breaches.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarttech247 Group PLC
— Raluca Saceanu, CEO of Smarttech247
("Smarttech247", the "Group" or the "Company")
Smarttech247 Unveils Advanced Managed Data Detection and Response Service Empowering Businesses Worldwide to Combat the Rising Threat of Data Breaches
Smarttech247, a renowned leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions, is proud to introduce Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR) as part of its VisionX platform, a cutting-edge managed service designed to proactively halt threats at the data level.
As the UK Government releases new data highlighting that nearly 50% of UK businesses have faced a cyber breach in the last 12 months, and 50% of those have experienced data loss as a result, Smarttech247’s newest launch for its VisionX platform is poised to tackle this rising threat. Unlike conventional MDR services that primarily focus on endpoints and networks, MDDR is uniquely dedicated to data security. MDDR boasts full workflow automation at the data layer, supported by a global team of elite threat hunters, forensics analysts, and incident responders who combat threats 24/7.
Raluca Saceanu, CEO of Smarttech247, emphasised the critical problem addressed by MDDR: “Organisations invest significantly in threat detection, yet many struggle to effectively stop data breaches or manage their data risks. The extent of this problem is staggering, and our MDDR delivers clear visibility into an organisation’s data landscape, enabling swift threat identification and mitigation. Our solution improves the effectiveness of data security controls while reducing the cost and impact of breaches.”
In the face of threats bypassing traditional endpoint and perimeter defences, Smarttech247 MDDR assures continuous data threat monitoring and response featuring:
• Fast Response: MDDR guarantees a rapid response time for data exfiltration attacks. The service includes proactive threat hunting and monthly security assessments to improve your data security posture continually.
• AI-Driven Investigations: MDDR automates investigations and workflow remediations. Critical alerts are swiftly escalated to the Smarttech247 SOC expert team for thorough investigation and mitigation.
• Immediate Time-to-Value: MDDR offers seamless integration with industry leaders such as Forcepoint, Thales and Imperva, enabling swift deployment within hours. This turnkey solution autonomously safeguards sensitive data, escalating incidents only when necessary.
VisionX Managed Data Detection and Response, a cloud-native Data Security Platform, is available immediately. For further details, please visit https://www.smarttech247.com/mddr/
Contact Information:
Smarttech247: 0818 272727
About Smarttech247:
Smarttech247 is a multi-award-winning automated MDR (Managed Detection & Response) company. Its platform is trusted by international organisations and provides threat intelligence with managed detection and response to provide actionable insights, 24/7 threat detection, investigation and response.
The Group's services are geared towards proactive prevention and it achieves this by utilising the latest in cloud, big data analytics and machine learning, along with an experienced incident response team. In recognition of its innovative technology, Smarttech247 was named by Chambers Ireland InBusiness Recognition Awards as Cyber Security Company of the Year 2023.
Smarttech247's offices are located in Ireland, United Kingdom, Romania, Poland and the USA. The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 15 December 2022.
For further information please visit www.smarttech247.com.
Annabelle Wills
Yellow Jersey PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn