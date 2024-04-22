Creatio’s No-code Days are Coming to Six Major Cities in the US, Europe, Australia, and Asia This Summer and Fall
Discover the dates for the No-code Day in-person conferences held through the summer and fall of 2024BOSTON, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced the upcoming dates for its much-anticipated event series — No-code Days. The in-person conferences are set to be held in six major cities around the world, including Sydney, New York, Jakarta, Boston, Chicago, and Warsaw through the summer and fall of 2024. Registration is open for the nearest upcoming events.
During No-code Days, operational, IT, and digital leaders come together to discuss the future of no-code workflow automation, meet successful businesses leveraging composable CRM, discover the synergy of GenAI and no-code in Creatio Copilot, and more. The tour kicks off in Florida from May 9th to 10th and continues to gain momentum with numerous stops in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia.
Here is where and when no-code creators are gathering in the nearest upcoming months:
Warsaw on June 13th
Jakarta on August 15th
Sydney on August 20th
Chicago TBA
Boston TBA
New York TBA
Over the years, Creatio's signature events have gathered thousands from across the globe to various cities.
Attendees can expect a day packed with inspirational and practical content as well as networking opportunities to walk away with ideas on taking business and team performance to the next level.
Attendees can expect to:
Discover how the no-code approach can change the game in business. Leverage advanced digital tools and methodologies to facilitate transformation and create a resilient and agile business strategy.
Explore no-code success stories firsthand. Experience is invaluable – learn from leading organizations, celebrate the biggest wins and get inspired with real-life digital transformation experiences.
Network and exchange experience with peers and thought leaders. Get together with hundreds of forward-thinking business leaders & tech experts, make friends, and find reliable partnerships.
Attendance is free upon registration. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements to ensure you don’t miss any registration opportunities.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
