Velma McMillan of Blo Blow Dry Bar to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A common inspirational statement declares, “Don’t pay it back, pay it forward!” In addition to our guest having successful business ventures, she also desires to benefit her family by creating a legacy with the success of those businesses, and especially by supporting the local community. This is the story of Velma McMillan.

Velma McMillan is the owner of three Blo Blow Dry Bar franchise locations – Rockwall, TX, McAllen, TX, and Bristol, VA. Along with her husband, she sells personal auto insurance through their company, Quantum Alliance. For the two upcoming shows, she will focus on Blo Blow Dry Bar.

“Blo Blow Dry Bar is a hair salon where you go in and you get your hair washed and styled – no cut and color,” explains Velma. “We also can do make up.”

“It’s a one stop shop,” adds Velma. “If you are going to a big event or have an evening out on the town, and you want your hair and makeup done, it takes forty-five minutes to do your hair and forty-five minutes to do your makeup. You then just put on your clothes and go. It’s quick in-and-out service.” Also, services can be performed remotely by members. She prefers NOT to call her staff employees, but instead members.

“You’re not cheating on your hairdresser,” assures Velma. “It’s just wash and style.”

Having earned a master’s in business administration and a minor in marketing, the main reason that she established these franchises was because there were no real hair services in Rockwall. To receive comparable services, she would need to travel over an hour towards Dallas. “Having the convenience of having it in town is way more convenient,” declares Velma. She is so confident about the quality of service that she herself is a regular customer.

She also involves her family in this business. One of her sons is the Chief Style Boss at their Rockwall, TX location, while her other son handles social media. “My purpose is to make a legacy for my kids and grandkids,” notes Velma.

Velma also likes to give back to the community as Blo Blow Dry Bar is a proud member of each Chamber of Commerce where her franchises are located. Having already been featured in Vogue and Vanity Fair, she came from nothing and built these businesses from the ground up, she is the first franchisee to open three locations within a twelve-month period.

Ultimately, she plans to establish at least twenty franchises.

“If you have a dream,” concludes Velma. “Just visualize it, run and pursue that dream.”

