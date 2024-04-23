Introducing IG CloudOps: Reduce AWS costs by 30% in 30 days with Advanced AWS Cost Management
Reduce AWS costs by 30% in 30 days, with CloudOps cost management service, a cutting-edge service designed to optimise AWS cost management.
IG CloudOps has been a fantastic partner for us. I've felt a few times that they exemplify the difference between truly understanding AWS and those that just play around with it.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reduce AWS costs by 30% in 30 days, we are thrilled to announce the launch of CloudOps cost management service, a cutting-edge programme designed to optimise AWS cost management. With IG CloudOps, businesses can now harness the power of Native AWS APIs for precise cost data analysis, empowering them to make informed decisions that drive efficiency and savings.
— Peter Bernardo, Novi AMS (USA)
Key Features:
Native AWS APIs Integration: IG CloudOps uses Native AWS APIs to fetch real-time cost data, ensuring accuracy and reliability in cost management.
Quick Setup: With an easy setup process, IG CloudOps can be seamlessly integrated into your AWS environment within 15 minutes, eliminating the need for lengthy installations and configurations.
Significant Cost Savings: On average, IG CloudOps saves customers up to 30% on their AWS bills within the first 30 days of implementation, thanks to its comprehensive cost reduction strategies.
Ongoing Support: We provide continuous support to our clients, ensuring they receive timely assistance and guidance in managing their AWS costs effectively.
Live Cost Data and Trend Analysis: IG CloudOps offers live cost data updates and trend analysis, enabling businesses to stay informed about their expenditure patterns and make proactive decisions.
AWS Cost Management Recommendations: Our platform delivers ongoing AWS cost management recommendations tailored to each customer's specific needs, helping them optimise their spending further.
Centralised AWS Reservation Management: IG CloudOps offers a unique capability to consolidate all AWS reservations across regions, providing businesses with a central view for easier management and oversight. Remove the need to track and renewing reservations individually!
"We are excited to introduce IG CloudOps, a game-changer in the realm of CloudOps services," said Steve Rastall, CEO at IG CloudOps. "With our innovative approach to AWS cost management, businesses can unlock substantial savings while still delivering the performance they need. Our platform not only simplifies cost monitoring but also empowers users with actionable insights to drive continuous improvement."
Whether you're a startup striving for cost efficiency or an enterprise managing complex AWS deployments, IG CloudOps offers tailored solutions to meet your unique requirements. Join the ranks of satisfied customers across 8 countries with deployments globally who have witnessed tangible results in their AWS cost reduction journey with IG CloudOps.
About IG CloudOps:
IG CloudOps is a leading AWS partner providing cloud management services, specialising in AWS cost management and optimization. With a team of seasoned experts and a robust platform powered by Native AWS APIs, IG CloudOps enables businesses to maximise their AWS investments while minimizing unnecessary expenditure. Learn more at https://www.igcloudops.com/.
For sales inquiries, please contact:
Steve Rastall | steve.rsatall@igcloudops.com
UK (+44) 0203 697 0302 | USA (+1) 737-304-6185
Steve Rastall
IG CloudOps
+44 20 3697 0302
sales@igcloudops.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn