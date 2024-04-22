Plug&Charge Everywhere: Global adoption is driven by the EV interoperability market leader, Hubject
Asia Pacific launch of Plug&Charge establishes the biggest and first truly global digital EV charging network.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject launches Plug&Charge into the Asia Pacific region during the 37th International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition (EVS37) in Seoul, Korea. Plug&Charge, open technology based on ISO15118, is a service that allows charging point operators (CPO), EV charging service providers, and EV car manufacturers to offer their clients a seamless and secure charging experience.
With Plug&Charge drivers can plug in and charge up instantly using automatic EV-to-charging station authentication technology without the need for apps or RFID. This is a major step forward in improving the charging experience for EV drivers in Asia and promoting the switch from fossil fuel cars to electric vehicles.
Hubject has been the driving force behind the global adoption of this open technology since 2017 and with the launch into the Asia-Pacific region, there is now Plug&Charge Everywhere. It also makes Hubject the biggest and first truly global eRoaming network.
Hubject CEO, Christian Hahn, said: “We are truly thrilled to launch Plug&Charge into the Asia-Pacific region, and we’re confident that it will be hugely appealing to Asian and international OEMs that are looking to boost overseas sales. As the first truly global digital EV charging network Hubject can offer the whole value chain for clients that want to enter foreign markets.” He continued: “We’re the only company in the industry that has a productive and intensely used Plug&Charge ecosystem. As this is based on the internationally recognized global standard ISO 15118, having it pre-installed will shorten the market entry approval process in overseas markets.”
Steffen Rhinow, Director of Plug&Charge at Hubject, added: “Since 2017, eMobility partners across the ecosystem have added Plug&Charge to their offering because the technology makes it easy to offer an effortless and secure charging experience that is fully automated, from authentication to initiation to billing. More and more EV OEMs around the world are adopting Plug&Charge because new EV drivers in Asia and globally will soon expect the technology to be standard.”
During EVS37 Hubject will launch Plug&Charge for the first time in Asia. Based on daily demonstrations given together with Hubject’s Asian partner companies Charzin, TARDIS Technology, and KEVIT, as well as Alpitronic and AMPECO.
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 600,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's headquarters are in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai. For more information, please visit https://www.hubject.com/
About Charzin
Charzin Inc. is a charging platform provider, operating charging stations equipped with both rapid and standard chargers. We are offering our charging platform services in countries including Korea, the United States, and Indonesia. Through our collaboration with Hubject, we are excited to provide roaming and Plug & Charge (P&C) functionalities.
About TARDIS Technology
TARDIS Technology, Inc. is a company in South Korea that operates as a platform provider for electric vehicle charging services. It offers a charging service platform (evCloud) to various charging operators and an outsourced operation service (evPlug) in the domestic market. TARDIS Technology is not only a leader in the field of Charging Service Management Systems (CSMS) for electric vehicle charging services, being the first in the world to be certified for OCPP 1.6 SP2 and OCPP 2.0.1 communication protocols by OCA, but also a company with outstanding achievements as a Ministry of Environment (Korea) designated fast charger operator, being selected for five consecutive years since 2020.
About KEVIT
KEVIT is a professional platform company leading innovation in the electric vehicle charging industry, providing comprehensive solutions that encompass the entire value chain of electric vehicle charging. KEVIT has outstanding R&D personnel in each field, is the first in the industry to introduce a charging method using QR codes, and is the first in the world to simultaneously obtain OCPP 2.0.1 certification for chargers and control systems, thereby maintaining a technological edge in the field of charging infrastructure.
We want to provide a better charging experience for electric vehicle users and contribute to the sustainable development of the electric vehicle industry.
