Caton Technology Crowned Winner at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2024 in the Connectivity - Media & Entertainment

Caton Technology wins SBR Technology Excellence Award 2024

Breakthrough AI Technology Elevates Reliability in IP Broadcasting

We are honoured to receive this award, which affirms our commitment to excellence and innovation in the broadcasting industry. Our efforts have established new benchmarks for reliability and quality.” — Ray Huang

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caton Technology, a leader in AI-based IP transmission solutions, proudly announces its win at the prestigious SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2024 in the Connectivity – Media & Entertainment category. This accolade underscores the transformative impact of Caton Media XStream, an advanced media platform leveraging distributed cloud infrastructure and innovative AI technology. Known for its exceptional reliability, Media XStream achieves over 99.9999% uptime and ultra-low latency, setting a new standard for video quality.

Ray Huang, CEO of Caton Technology, remarked, "We are honoured to receive this award, which affirms our commitment to excellence and innovation in the broadcasting industry. Our efforts have established new benchmarks for reliability and quality."

Since launching Media XStream in late 2022, in partnership with the leading Chinese broadcaster, CICC (China International Communications Co., Ltd.), our AI-based technology has delivered zero-error transmissions from Beijing to North America, setting a new precedent in global broadcasting standards. This success has fostered extensive partnerships with major broadcasters and media companies globally, broadening Caton’s industry influence.

In live sports broadcasting, Caton Technology has consistently delivered flawless service for Major League Baseball (MLB) games in Taiwan, achieving a remarkable 99.9999% reliability rate. By capturing a dominant 75% market share for MLB broadcasts in Taiwan, Caton has provided uninterrupted viewing experiences for baseball fans, reinforcing its commitment to elevating live sports broadcasting.

Expanding further, Caton Technology has ventured into immersive streaming for live events, stage plays, and concerts in collaboration with prominent Japanese companies Live Viewing Japan (LVJ) and AVEX, facilitating broadcasts to over 200 theatres worldwide.

As Caton Technology continues to drive innovation and set new standards in IP broadcasting, real-time sports coverage, and immersive streaming, the recent accolade at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2024 reaffirms its status as an industry leader and innovator.

We invite you to join us at Broadcast Asia in Singapore from May 29-31, where Caton Technology will be showcasing its groundbreaking solutions at booth 6E1-1. For more insights into Caton Technology and our advanced technologies, please visit our website.

About Caton Technology

Caton Technology is a global leader in next-generation IP transport, revolutionising media distribution with unmatched innovation and customer service. We empower broadcasters and media companies to deliver exceptional Live video over IP. Leveraging our innovative cloud platform and AI technology, Caton Media XStream ensures zero-error transmission and optimal performance, surpassing traditional delivery methods with superior Service Level Agreements at competitive costs. At Caton, quality, performance, and value coexist, enabling our customers to experience the best of all worlds. Discover more about our cutting-edge solutions at www.catontechnology.com