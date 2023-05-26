Caton Technology honored with Connectivity-Media & Entertainment Award at SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2023

Caton clinches SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2023 Caton team with SBR Excellence Award 2023 Caton CEO Ray Huang SBR Award 2023

Caton Technology clinches Connectivity - Media & Entertainment award at SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2023 for its innovation IP network transport solutions.

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Caton Technology, a leader in IP network transport solutions, is proud to announce its win of the Connectivity - Media & Entertainment accolade at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2023. This prestigious award acknowledges the Singapore-based company's prowess in providing innovative, next-generation IP network transport solutions for the media and entertainment industry, based on its flagship service, the CatonNet Video Platform (CVP). Caton Technology also takes this opportunity to highlight its global Caton Cloud and Caton Media XStream services, which were introduced as the next generation platform that brings the service quality to a whole new level for clients worldwide.

Caton Technology specialises in IP network transport solutions for various industries, including media and entertainment, cloud storage, telemedicine, metaverse, and the Internet of Things. Their flagship product, the CatonNet Video Platform (CVP), utilises cutting-edge technologies like machine and deep learning, dynamic error correction, and intelligent bandwidth optimisation to deliver high-quality, low-latency content worldwide.

The company’s Caton Cloud and Caton Media XStream services focus on high quality content delivery and connectivity with 99.9999+% of SLA, using artificial intelligence to automatically choose the best routes for content delivery and adjust in real-time to maintain a reliable and high-quality experience for users and their audiences. As part of their future roadmap, Caton Technology plans to continue innovating business applications on its Caton Cloud platform to enhance network connectivity, grow its global presence, and stay on top of the latest technologies and challenges in the industry.

“We are truly grateful to receive the Connectivity – Media & Entertainment accolade at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2023,” said Caton Technology’s CEO, Ray Huang. “This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that address the challenges faced by businesses in transmitting media content reliably and securely over the public internet.”

For more information about Caton Technology and their innovative solutions, visit www.catontechnology.com

About Caton Technology

Caton Technology is an industry leader in next-generation IP network transport solutions. Powered by technology and driven to innovate, we improve how businesses around the world and across multiple industries stream real-time media in the highest quality, distribute video and move data over any IP network, faster and more securely, enabling new deployment possibilities while reducing costs.

Headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo, Caton Technology is poised to connect the world with high-quality real-time interactions between people, things and everywhere in between. The best connections are created with Caton.

For more information, please visit www.catontechnology.com