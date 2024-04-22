Industry Share Analysis: Uncovering Trends in the Guided Ammunition Market 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Guided Ammunition Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Calibre : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammunition is an object that can be discharged from a weapon. Types of ammunition include bullets, bombs, land mines, missiles, grenades, and others. Guided ammunition market is also refereed as smart bombs as guided ammunition are capable of hitting target precisely, hence reducing possibility of collateral damage. Types of guided ammunition includes inertial guided ammunition, satellite guided ammunition, laser-guided ammunition, and others. The size of ammunition is expressed in terms of calibre. Ammunition are designed according to the weapons from which it would be used. Ammunitions that are less than calibre 20 mm are categorized as small arm and larger calibre ammunitions are considered as artillery.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 - 𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in guided ammunition companies across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

• As governments spending shift towards economic recovery due to COVID-19 pandemic, industries may experience reduction in quantity of order for guided ammunitions.

• Production rate of guided ammunition making companies have been affected adversely due to COVID-19 situation.

• Guided ammunition companies facing the temporary operational issues due to the restrictions on site access, imposed by government authorities to contain the spread of virus.

• Post COVID-19, global guided ammunition market will witness a significant growth as several countries have either already ordered or planning to procure guided ammunition for their forces.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Increasing military budget in developing countries, growing terrorism activities, rising warlike situations, and rising geopolitical disputes & conflicts among neighboring countries are some of the major factors that drive the guided ammunition market. However, formulation & stringent implementations of gun control legislation are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, development of lightweight ammunition and increasing research & development to develop advance ammunition will contribute further in the growth of the global guided ammunition market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Unresolved border issues between various countries such as India-China, Iran-USA, and growing tensions over safety of sea trade routes are generating the warlike situations among countries. For instance, standoff between India & China has occurred in June 2020, which was resulted in bilateral loss of lives of soldiers. Such situations are leading to an exponential rise of stockpiling of ammunition. Additionally, purchasing of additional ammunition for stockpiling is also benefits in cost savings. Hence, rising warlike situations is generating demand of guided ammunition and thereby driving the growth of the global guided ammunition market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Denel SOC Ltd

• Hanwha Group.ST Engineering

• Rheinmetall AG

• Olin Corporation.

• Nammo AS

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• General Dynamics Corporation

• BAE Systems

• VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Which are the leading market players active in the global guided ammunition market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

