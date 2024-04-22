Mark A. Epstein Of Epstein & Associates PC Is Again On The ThreeBestRated® List For The Straight Sixth Year, Since 2019
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark A. Epstein and his esteemed law firm Epstein & Associates PC have again been awarded as a top business in the estate planning category by ThreeBestRated® through its 50-Point Inspection. His continuous presence on the ThreeBestRated® list suggests that they have maintained a higher level of customer service over this period.
All About Mark A. Epstein and Epstein & Associates PC
Mark A. Epstein is a well-known personality in the fields of estate planning, real estate, civil litigation, corporate and family law. Called to the bar in 2003 after articling at a boutique commercial litigation firm, Mark has been helping clients with his legal knowledge since then with an expansion to practice family law and wills & estates the following year. Through his diverse practice areas, he provides comprehensive legal support to his clients.
He has been a proud member of various associations, including Simcoe County Collaborative Practice, York Region Law Association, Mississauga Board of Trade, Toronto Collaborative Practice, and Newmarket Chamber of Commerce. Having opened the Epstein & Associates PC law firm initially in NewMarket, Ontario in 2005, he has been the Managing Partner and handles most of the firm administration, including guiding its junior lawyers.
The innovative and dynamic team he has built at Epstein & Associates PC is extremely knowledgeable, easily approachable and committed to providing their clients’ matters with attention and care. The team brings a ‘Bay Street Approach’, through their diverse practice. This means, their clients do not need to approach different law firms for their legal needs, Epstein & Associates PC provides them with comprehensive support – all under one roof.
From buying a home and planning an estate, to starting a business and seeking legal support for personal issues, Epsteins’ legal team will protect its clients’ rights and interests. They give a thorough explanation of every step of the process, assisting their clients to understand their rights and obligations and make informed decisions. Another cornerstone of the firm is their transparent and competitive pricing along with free initial consultations.
Recap Into 2023
As Mark bids farewell to the year 2023, he came up with the milestones he and his team have accomplished in the last year. “2023 was a monumental year for the firm”:
>> Last year, Mark celebrated his 20th year in practice. He also felt excited to announce that his Senior Counsel, Elliott Goldstein, reached 35 years in practice.
>> During the last year, Epstein & Associates witnessed an expansion in their team. Currently, the Mississauga office has 10 people working full-time and the firm has grown to over 50 people.
>> Due to the team expansion, which needed a larger space, Epstein's law firm (Mississauga office) moved into a new 3,000-square-foot location in Mississauga. The Mississauga office is located at 5045 Orbitor Drive, Building 7, Mississauga, ON L4W 4Y4.
As Mark looks forward, he said, “We look forward to 2024 and further entrenching ourselves in the Mississauga community by further supporting the Mississauga Board of Trade and local initiatives like ‘100 Women Who Care’ and more.” The team also looks forward to continuing their support and dedication in their other locations in NewMarket, Richmond Hill and Barrie.
As said earlier, Mark and his team of 28 lawyers specialize in corporate law, criminal law, real estate, estate planning, civil litigation, landlord law, employment law, family law, collaborative family law, divorce & separation, estate litigation and mediation. To book a free initial consultation with the Epstein & Association team, visit https://www.epsteinlawyers.com/.
