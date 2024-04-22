Agricultural Products from Guizhou, China Make their Debut in New York's Times Square
“Green Agriculture Products from Guizhou, China for the World”.NEWYORK, NY, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 20th (Beijing time), a series of advertisements for green agricultural products from Guizhou, China appears on the most famous screen in the world, the NASDAQ Billboard in Times Square, New York, USA.
Advertisements for Guizhou's agricultural products, with the theme "An Ecological Gift from Guizhou Mountains for You", run in a continuous loop on the billboard. And each Ad shows a picturesque and ecological agricultural environment of Guizhou, China.
Through these advertisements, the public seems to be able to smell the fresh air of Guizhou's mountains, see the green plateau fields and feel the vitality of the agricultural products grown on Guizhou's soil. These agricultural products are the gift of nature, but also the crystallisation of the hard work of the people of Guizhou. The debut of Guizhou's agricultural products on the NASDAQ billboard is a sincere invitation to global consumers.
In the southwest of China, Guizhou boasts its unique mountainous landscape, fresh air, clean water and soil, providing an excellent environment for green and healthy agricultural products. Guizhou has launched the Top Ten Regional Public Brands of Agricultural Products, such as Guizhou Green Tea, Duyun Maojian Tea, Xingren Coix Seed, Zunyi Pod Pepper, Guizhou Beef Cattle, Local Chicken of Autonomous Prefecture of Southeast Guizhou, Guizhou Edible Fungus, Xiuwen Kiwi, Zunyi Black Tea, and Zhenning Fengtang (Honey) Plum.
In recent years, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guizhou and other local departments have taken measures to encourage Guizhou agricultural products to go out and improve their competitiveness and share in the international market. Guizhou’s high-quality agricultural products are increasingly favoured by the international market.
Tongtong
Rural newspaper of southern China
email us here