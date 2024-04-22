Swing Control Reveals Spring Ensembles for Mother's Day
-These curated ensembles provide Mother’s Day options for on-and-off the golf course-
We are celebrating Spring with new collections inspired for the warmer weather and for Mother’s Day”MONTRĖAL, CANADA, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swing Control, manufacturers of performance-based golf centric apparel, reveals its collections curated for the spring and for Mother’s Day. These combinations of tops and bottoms were selected for the ultimate in comfort and styling for the upcoming warmer months.
“The golf season is almost here and we at Swing Control are so excited about this new season,” Swing Control Brand Manager Josh Mark. “We are celebrating Spring with new collections inspired for the warmer weather and for Mother’s Day.”
The first springtime Swing Control selection for Mom is the Pique Sleeveless in Zest paired with Limoncello Skort.
T6016 – PIQUE SLEEVELESS
Sleek, simple, and chic enough to wear anywhere, the mock-neck golf shirt is a sartorial hole-in-one. It’s made from a soft pique fabric with flexible fibers for optimal range of motion and cut with a slim, sleeveless silhouette that’s perfect for layering. An of-the-moment zippered collar with striped banding lends a sporty vibe to the timeless aesthetic. Available in a rainbow of colors to match back to your favorite Swing Control bottoms!
B1211 – 16” LIMONCELLO SKORT
Spring or Summer in a skort. This airy piece is fresh, fun, and fab on the fairway. The whimsical motif boasts a happy optimism and a carefree vibe, rendered in bright hues that make a sunny statement without going overboard. It’s the ultimate vacation piece; versatile and easy to wear.
“Our Flutter T-Shirt is a piece that every woman should own. The fabric is incredibly soft and matches everything. It can be dressed up or paired with jeans. You will see that we’ve suggested it with different bottoms for different looks,” added Josh.
T6039 – JERSERY FLUTTER SLEEVE T-SHIRT IN NAVY
An alluring alternative to your basic T-shirt, this buttery soft beauty exudes femininity with a youthful vibe. A classic crewneck lends an understated chic, with pretty petal-slit sleeves. It’s a match-with-anything, go-anywhere Spring and Summer essential. Available in a rainbow of colors to match back to any Swing Control bottoms.
B4190 – 28” PEACOCK ANKLE PANT
Retro meets elegance in this dazzling statement pant. Featuring an eye-catching print and a tailored, menswear-inspired silhouette, it’s the perfect amp-up for a warm-weather wardrobe.
“The Flutter T-Shirt in white wears well with our Cameo Jacquard Crop. The look is modern and minimalist but when worn in blossom with the Azalea Ankle Pant, the look is whimsical,” added Mark.
M3090 – 24” CAMEO JACQUARD CROP WITH SCALLOPED HEM
Pretty, polished, and practical, the scalloped pant blends feminine elegance with a minimal aesthetic for a totally modern look. The geometric textural motif makes a subtle statement in classic colors. Set to become a new basic in any golf fashion lineup.
M4187 – 28” AZALEA ANKLE PANT (#M4187)
Spring or Summer in a pant, this floral number is a happy addition to a golf arsenal, and an instant wardrobe refresh. The print is elegant with a whimsical allure, rendered in saturated tones for a feminine appeal with a modern twist.
Media samples are available for Mother’s Day Gift Guides. Please reach out to Vanessa Marie at VanessaMarie@readthegreensgolfmedia.net.
ABOUT SWING CONTROL:
Swing Control is an international golf apparel and lifestyle brand with headquarters in Montréal, Canada. Its origins evolved from a lifelong love of golf combined with a fierce passion for fashion. The founders who manufactured women’s clothing in the late seventies and eighties observed that there was a real need in golf for performance-ready gear that was also fashionable and sophisticated, so in 2009 the company evolved into Swing Control.
The Swing Control motto, “Where fashion meets function” describes the golf lifestyle apparel line perfectly. The company focus is in hitting that perfect balance between fashion and function at the core of every collection. For more information, please visit the Swing Control website at www.swingcontrol.com.
