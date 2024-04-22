Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. and Evertreen continue to combat climate change through joint reforestation efforts

Brian J. Esposito (DLMI CEO)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) and Evertreen continue to join forces to promote reforestation and combat climate change. Since August 2023, DLMI has been planting 500 trees per month, and the results have been astounding. With a total of 2500 trees planted so far, this initiative is set to offset 770 tons of CO2. This partnership is a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future.

"It has been a true pleasure and honor working with Evertreen and their tremendous team. When selecting our partner for planting trees around the world, we went through a lot of effort on ensuring we picked the right long-term company. Evertreen has continued to prove that have we chosen wisely, as it is extremely important to me and our company to leave this planet far better than we found it. We are heavily focused on solutions for deforestation, sustainable food supplies, and access to clean fresh water, as basic human rights. I am so proud of the work we have done here at Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) since I have taken over as CEO in August of 2023, and we are only just getting started", said Brian J. Esposito CEO of DLMI.

Dan Ciufo, Co-founder of Evertreen, expressed enthusiasm about the progress of the DLMI forest, highlighting the forest's growth as a testament to the company’s reforestation efforts. He stated, "We are thrilled to observe that our partnership with DLMI is thriving, which underscores our mission to make reforestation accessible to everyone. By working together, we are making a tangible impact in combating climate change and fostering a more sustainable future for all."

DLMI and Evertreen.com's partnership is a clear example of how businesses can come together to make a positive impact on the environment. With their combined efforts, they are not only planting trees but also raising awareness about the importance of reforestation in mitigating the effects of climate change. This partnership is a step in the right direction, and both companies are committed to continuing their efforts towards a greener and more sustainable future.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is an online platform offering individuals and organizations around the world the opportunity to actively participate in tree planting efforts, thereby directly contributing to the restoration of ecosystems. The platform simplifies the process of planting trees and ensures transparency by allowing donors to track the growth and impact of their contributions. By merging technology with traditional conservation methods, Evertreen is dedicated to combating climate change and promoting biodiversity, aiming to create a greener, healthier planet for future generations.

About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

Contact Information:

For more information about Diamond Lake Minerals and its initiatives, please contact: Gary Zlobinskiy at ir@diamondlakeminerals.com

To learn more about Evertreen and how to participate in tree planting, visit www.evertreen.com or email info@evertreen.com