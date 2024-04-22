The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and Evertreen Partner to Plant Trees and build a Sustainable Future

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, charity and global professional membership body, the CISI (the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment) has partnered with Evertreen, an innovative platform dedicated to supporting reforestation globally.

This collaboration underscores CISI's commitment to sustainability in the broadest context. Through the partnership, CISI has already planted 10,000 trees, equally split between Kenya and the Philippines and pledged to plant 1,000 trees per month on an ongoing basis for the next three years. Through this partnership a tangible impact is being made. Global reforestation offsets carbon emissions and can provide meaningful employment, supporting alleviation of poverty as well as providing a habitat for wildlife.

Dan Ciufo, CEO and Co-founder of Evertreen, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the CISI in our mission to create a greener, more sustainable world. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to environmental conservation and community empowerment. We look forward to continuing our efforts together in the future."

John Preston, CISI Chief Operating Officer, who has been driving the sustainability agenda at the CISI said “It is a great step forward for the CISI to partner with Evertreen. The financial services community has a huge role in supporting the road to net zero. With our global footprint we are particularly pleased to support projects in areas where we have members and colleagues. We look forward to developing our partnerships, watching our trees mature, and involving our membership in choosing where we plant next!”

Environmental and Social Impact

The tree-planting program aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including:

SDG 1: No Poverty: Sustainable forestry practices and eco-tourism generated by these trees can create income and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

SDG 13: Climate Action: Trees absorb carbon dioxide, mitigating the effects of climate change.

SDG 15: Life on Land: Planting trees provides habitat and food for wildlife, prevents soil erosion, and promotes biodiversity.

The CISI and Evertreen are committed to creating a lasting positive impact. Together, they are planting trees for a healthier planet.

About the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment

The CISI’s mission is to help members attain, maintain and develop their knowledge and skills and to promote the highest standards of ethics and integrity in the securities and investment profession. Based in the City of London, with origins in the London Stock Exchange, the CISI is a charity with global reach through its representative offices in financial centres such as Colombo, Dubai, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Manila, Mumbai and Nairobi. We work in close co-operation with regulators, firms and other professional bodies worldwide and over 44,000 examinations were taken in 81 countries in the last twelve months. With 50,000 members in over 100 countries the CISI is the professional body which sets examinations and offers qualifications for those working in or looking to establish a career in financial planning, wealth management and capital markets.

For further information contact Lora Benson +44 20 7645 0662/ +44 7801 521034 or lora.benson@cisi.org

About Evertreen

Evertreen is an innovative platform dedicated to reforestation and environmental conservation. It empowers individuals and businesses to plant real trees easily and track their growth, contributing to a greener future. The platform offers the highest level of transparency to users who can monitoring tree growth, location and social impact while driving positive impact for a greener, more sustainable world.

For further information contact the Evertreen Team at info@evertreen.com or visit www.evertreen.com