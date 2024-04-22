Renowned Hollywood Cinematographer and Director of Photography Eric Zimmerman Joins McCartney Studios

Hollywood Cinematographer Eric Zimmerman shooting in a moving automobile rig Hollywood Cinematographer Eric Zimmerman's QR Code Hollywood Cinematographer Eric Zimmerman on set

Eric's impressive career spans feature films, TV Series, music videos, commercials and documentaries, Zimmerman brings a wealth of experience & creative vision.

Film has been my lifelong passion, and I'm excited to collaborate with fellow creatives, who also happen to be old friends, and bring compelling stories to life through visual storytelling.” — Eric Zimmerman

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCartney Studios proudly announces the addition of renowned cinematographer and director of photography Eric Zimmerman to its esteemed roster of cinematic talent. With an impressive career spanning feature films, TV Series, music videos, commercials and documentaries, Eric Zimmerman brings a wealth of experience and creative vision to McCartney Studios.

Eric Zimmerman's journey into the world of visual storytelling began in Northern New Mexico, where he grew up surrounded by artists and photographers. His early exposure to the arts ignited a passion for capturing moments through the lens, leading him to pursue his craft at CalArts. Along the way, Eric's path veered towards filmmaking, and he discovered his love for the dynamic and captivating nature of moving images.

"I'm thrilled to join the talented team at McCartney Studios," said Eric. "Film has been my lifelong passion, and I'm excited to collaborate with fellow creatives, who also happen to be old friends, and bring compelling stories to life through visual storytelling."

As a Director of Photography, Eric has garnered acclaim for his work on music videos for iconic artists such as The Rolling Stones, U2, Daft Punk, Lauren Hill, Sonic Youth, and many more. His narrative film career showcases his mastery of capturing emotion and atmosphere on screen.

Eric Zimmerman's extensive documentary experience includes collaborations with acclaimed filmmaker Errol Morris on multiple projects. His work on TV pilots and series like "Always Sunny In Philadelphia" and "Mandalorian" further demonstrates his versatility and skill in crafting visual narratives across genres.

"We are delighted to welcome long-time friend Eric Zimmerman to the McCartney Studios family," said Ruth McCartney, CEO of McCartney Studios. "His exceptional talent and diverse portfolio align perfectly with our commitment to delivering cinematic excellence to our clients and audiences worldwide. Coupled with the fact we go back 40+ years together in the industry, it is an honour to be representing such a legendary name, with such longevity in the sometimes fickle Hollywood world."

Eric Zimmerman's work has been showcased on major networks and platforms including CBS, Amazon, Bravo, Showtime, Apple TV, HBO, and FX, as well as at prestigious film festivals such as Sundance and Slamdance.

About McCartney Studios:

McCartney Studios is a leading woman-owned production company based in Los Angeles since 2000, dedicated to creating compelling visual content across film, television, commercials, and digital media. With a focus on storytelling and innovation, McCartney Studios collaborates with top-tier talent to deliver outstanding cinematic experiences and on-target messaging to audiences worldwide.

