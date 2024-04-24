Chef David Skinner re-imagines eculent Globally as an Experiential Gourmet Travel Brand

eculent logo Chef David Skinner at the pass

HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston's Eculent Restaurant Completes 10-Year Culinary Journey, Embarks on Global Gastronomic Experiences, Plus adds High-End Catering to Outside Services

After a decade of culinary excellence and innovation, eculent, a renowned Houston area restaurant, has completed its tenure as a beloved destination for gastronomic enthusiasts. Chef David Skinner, the visionary behind eculent, has announced the closure of its current location as the restaurant achieved its ten-year goal of culinary storytelling.

eculent's journey began as a passion project by Chef David Skinner, a Choctaw native with a deep-rooted love for food and culture. Over the years, eculent has delighted patrons with its immersive dining experiences, innovative menus, and commitment to showcasing the best of local and global cuisines.

As eculent bids farewell to its current location, Chef Skinner unveils an exciting new chapter for the brand. eculent is pivoting to become a global gastronomic brand, offering culinary adventures that span continents and cultures. This evolution reflects Chef Skinner's vision to share his culinary artistry with a broader audience, bringing unique gastronomic experiences to travelers and food enthusiasts worldwide.

In addition to its global experiential offerings, eculent is launching a luxury catering division, catering to discerning clients seeking elevated dining experiences for special events, private gatherings, and corporate occasions. The catering division will continue eculent's legacy of culinary excellence and personalized service, showcasing Chef Skinner's innovative approach to food and hospitality.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and enthusiasm we've received from our patrons over the past ten years," said Chef David Skinner. “eculent has been a labor of love, and I'm excited to embark on this new journey of sharing our culinary adventures with the world through our global experiential gourmet brand. Our new catering division will also allow us to bring our unique flavors and experiences to a wider audience."

As part of this transition, Chef David Skinner is also working on a new restaurant concept that will be housed in the old eculent location in Kemah, TX. This new venture will continue Chef Skinner's commitment to culinary innovation while celebrating the rich culinary heritage of his Choctaw heritage.

For more information about eculent's future plans, including updates on the new restaurant concept and global travel experiences, please visit www.eculent.com or contact us at eat@eculent.com.

About eculent:

eculent is a Houston-based restaurant founded by Chef David Skinner, known for its innovative cuisine, immersive dining experiences, and commitment to culinary excellence. With a focus on showcasing the best of both local and global indigenous flavors, eculent has been a destination for gastronomic enthusiasts seeking unforgettable dining experiences for a decade.

