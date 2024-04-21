MPD Arrests Teen in Navy Yard Retail Theft, Search for Additional Suspects Ongoing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District Detectives Unit announce the arrest of a suspect involved in a retail theft offense.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a group of suspects entered a CVS in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, and took items without paying. When they were confronted by a security guard one of the suspects threw a bottle, missing the security guard.

On April 20, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Theft and Assault on a Police Officer.

Detectives continue to search for the additional suspects pictured below: