Submit Release
News Search

There were 129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,184 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Teen in Navy Yard Retail Theft, Search for Additional Suspects Ongoing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District Detectives Unit announce the arrest of a suspect involved in a retail theft offense.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a group of suspects entered a CVS in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, and took items without paying. When they were confronted by a security guard one of the suspects threw a bottle, missing the security guard.

On April 20, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Theft and Assault on a Police Officer.

Detectives continue to search for the additional suspects pictured below: