Derby Barracks/ Crash Injury/ Neg Op

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5002013

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/21/24 1339 hours.

STREET: May Pond Road

TOWN: Barton

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aaron Wilson

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac

VEHICLE MODEL: G5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major

INJURIES: Non- Life threating

HOSPITAL: North Country Hosptial

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/21/24 at 1339 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle rollover with injuries. Investigation revealed that the operator, Aaron Wilson, was driving in a negligent manner and went off the roadway, rolling the vehicle. Aaron was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to North Country Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Fire, EMS and the Orleans Sheriff's Office responded to assist. Aaron received a citation for negligent operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Newport Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881