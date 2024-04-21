Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,182 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Crash Injury/ Neg Op

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A5002013                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks                                      

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/21/24 1339 hours.

STREET: May Pond Road

TOWN: Barton

WEATHER: Clear           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aaron Wilson

AGE:  30

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac

VEHICLE MODEL: G5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major

INJURIES: Non- Life threating

HOSPITAL: North Country Hosptial

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/21/24 at 1339 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle rollover with injuries. Investigation revealed that the operator, Aaron Wilson, was driving in a negligent manner and went off the roadway, rolling the vehicle. Aaron was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to North Country Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Fire, EMS and the Orleans Sheriff's Office responded to assist. Aaron received a citation for negligent operation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Newport Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024     0830 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Crash Injury/ Neg Op

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more