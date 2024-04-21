Derby Barracks/ Crash Injury/ Neg Op
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5002013
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/21/24 1339 hours.
STREET: May Pond Road
TOWN: Barton
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Aaron Wilson
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac
VEHICLE MODEL: G5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major
INJURIES: Non- Life threating
HOSPITAL: North Country Hosptial
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 4/21/24 at 1339 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle rollover with injuries. Investigation revealed that the operator, Aaron Wilson, was driving in a negligent manner and went off the roadway, rolling the vehicle. Aaron was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to North Country Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Fire, EMS and the Orleans Sheriff's Office responded to assist. Aaron received a citation for negligent operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Newport Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881