Williston Barracks / Bad Checks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1002435
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 3/2/24, 3/7/24, 3/26/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridge Village Market
VIOLATION: Bad Checks
ACCUSED: Lyndsay Herman
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont
VICTIM: Cambridge Village Market
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the month of March, Lyndsay Herman, 43, of Cambridge, passed four personal checks at the Cambridge Village Market with the knowledge she had insufficient funds in her checking account. The checks written totaled $358.72. Herman was issued a citation ordering her to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 22, 2024, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/22/24 1230
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.