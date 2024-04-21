Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Bad Checks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1002435

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote                            

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/2/24, 3/7/24, 3/26/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridge Village Market

VIOLATION: Bad Checks

 

ACCUSED: Lyndsay Herman                                             

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Cambridge Village Market

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the month of March, Lyndsay Herman, 43, of Cambridge, passed four personal checks at the Cambridge Village Market with the knowledge she had insufficient funds in her checking account. The checks written totaled $358.72. Herman was issued a citation ordering her to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 22, 2024, at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/22/24 1230           

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION:     

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Williston Barracks / Bad Checks

