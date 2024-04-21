Williston Barracks / Bad Checks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1002435

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 3/2/24, 3/7/24, 3/26/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridge Village Market

VIOLATION: Bad Checks

ACCUSED: Lyndsay Herman

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont

VICTIM: Cambridge Village Market

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the month of March, Lyndsay Herman, 43, of Cambridge, passed four personal checks at the Cambridge Village Market with the knowledge she had insufficient funds in her checking account. The checks written totaled $358.72. Herman was issued a citation ordering her to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 22, 2024, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/22/24 1230

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.