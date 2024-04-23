American Association of Feline Practitioners

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) and Merck Animal Health Announce Veterinary Student Scholarships to Advance Feline Healthcare

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scholarships aimed at empowering students and enhancing feline medicine education

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) and Merck Animal Health have announced the Scholarships for Academic Excellence in Feline Healthcare to support second- and third-year veterinary students dedicated to feline medicine (Classes of 2025 and 2026). Two students from an AVMA-accredited veterinary school in good standing will receive a $10,000 scholarship. The scholarships will be granted based on academic excellence, exceptional leadership skills, and a genuine commitment to the wellbeing of cats.

"We are thrilled to partner with Merck Animal Health once again on this scholarship program," said Heather O'Steen, CAE, AAFP CEO. "Our objective is to encourage and nurture the upcoming generation of feline veterinary leaders, as exemplified by the AAFP Student Chapter Program, and this scholarship helps us get closer to accomplishing that goal. By supporting the aspirations of veterinary professionals, we can contribute to a brighter future for feline healthcare and wellbeing."

To apply for this scholarship, interested students must submit a resume/CV, college transcript/proof that they are a student in good standing, and a letter of recommendation from a mentor. Additionally, applicants must answer three essay questions that explore their interests in feline veterinary medicine, their long-term career goals in feline medicine, their leadership skills, and experience. The deadline for application submission is May 5, 2024.

The AAFP will announce the scholarship winners in a press release and feature them in several communications, including The Feline Practitioner, the AAFP’s member-exclusive magazine, and on social media.

The AAFP provides additional resources for students through the Student Chapter of the AAFP program. All students who belong to an official Student Chapter of the AAFP are eligible for a free AAFP Student Chapter Membership, valid until graduation.

Please visit the AAFP website for further details and to apply for the scholarship.

About the American Association of Feline Practitioners

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2024 as a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation and track record for increasing the standard of care for cats through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and feline caregiver resources (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the AAFP encourages veterinary professionals of all levels to re-evaluate preconceived notions of practice strategies and advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.