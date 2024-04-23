Reducing Automotive Lending Fraud Risk Through Data Integrations: LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS partners with Point Predictive
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (“Launcher”), a leading SaaS technology provider specializing in automotive loan originations, announced its partnership with AI fintech solution provider Point Predictive. Launcher’s appTRAKER Loan Origination System is now integrated with several of Point Predictive’s unique SaaS fraud risk management solutions designed specifically for automotive lenders, including AutoPass™, IncomePass™, and BorrowerCheck™ for Lenders, as well as the real time rules from Point Predictive’s Case Manager.
Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System was designed by experts in the automotive lending industry with the complexity and criticality of credit and fraud risk management built into its core. Point Predictive’s APIs integrate seamlessly within appTRAKER LOS providing enhanced automation and critical fraud information to auto lenders’ fraud operations teams and providing them the control and visibility they need to investigate and mitigate virtually all types of fraud risk. This includes employment fraud, income fraud, identity fraud, straw borrower schemes, and collateral fraud associated with automotive loan applications.
Launcher customers that license the full Case Manager solution from Point Predictive have access to an intelligent layer of risk controls, automation logic, real time actions, and key metrics across the fraud investigation process in an elegant user interface to streamline investigative workflow.
With increasing pressure on lenders to expedite the lending process and improve the credit applicant’s experience, automation in the underwriting and originations processes is becoming even more important to a lender’s bottom line. This integration with appTRAKER LOS and Point Predictive’s solutions allows lenders to incorporate automation in the decisioning process by approving or declining applications based on the likelihood of fraud or material misrepresentation that would lead to early payment default while also increasing the ease and speed of the loan process for low-risk applicants.
“With Point Predictive's API solutions integrated into appTRAKER LOS, we're offering our customers an indispensable, modern, adaptable, and comprehensive tool for fraud risk management and automation,” said Nikh Nath, President of Launcher. “This collaboration elevates fraud risk management within appTRAKER LOS, marrying it with its automation capabilities that set a new standard in operational efficiency and cost reduction. Launcher reaffirms its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that prioritize security, efficiency, and the dynamic needs of its clients.”
About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS
LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKERTM LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and AquireMy.Loan Customer Digital Acquisition self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions.
About Point Predictive
Headquartered in San Diego, California, Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company’s data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paycheck stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates by 40-50% while reducing early payment default losses by more than 30-50%. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit www.pointpredictive.com.
Tommie Ives
