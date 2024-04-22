Following - A Revolutionary Influencer Marketing App Launches in UAE, 3 Months Free for SMBs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following FZC, a cutting-edge influencer marketing platform, proudly announces its launch in the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant expansion into one of the world's most dynamic commercial hubs. To commemorate this milestone, Following is offering an exclusive deal to 50 startups and small businesses in Dubai that sign up: three months of free influencer marketing services.
Transforming Influencer Marketing:
Following introduces a unique approach to influencer marketing by combining comprehensive campaign management tools with a groundbreaking mobile app specifically designed for content creators. This allows for real-time participation and seamless integration of influencer content, fostering authentic engagements tailored to specific audience demographics. By facilitating direct interactions between brands and influencers, Following helps businesses amplify their marketing campaigns without the need for intermediaries.
Mobile App for Immediate Impact:
The Following mobile app is a game changer for content creators, enabling them to sign up, manage their profiles, and participate in campaigns instantly from anywhere. This capability ensures that businesses can implement agile marketing strategies, responding to market trends with speed and efficiency.
Commitment to Startups and Innovation:
"Recognizing the pivotal role that startups and small businesses play in fostering economic growth and innovation, we are excited to support them through our platform," said Zain Ali Khan and Hajar El Youssefi, co-founders of Following FZC. "Our launch in the UAE is just the beginning of our commitment to enhancing the digital marketing landscape and supporting the community that drives forward-thinking business practices."
Platform Features:
• Direct Campaign and Billing Management: Eliminates the need for agency involvement, reducing costs and increasing transparency.
• Access to Pre-Verified Influencers: Ensures high-quality collaborations by connecting brands with relevant influencers vetted for authenticity and impact.
• Real-Time Campaign Adjustments: Offers live updates and modifications, enhancing campaign flexibility and effectiveness.
• In-Depth Analytics: Provides detailed insights into campaign performance and ROI, helping brands optimize their marketing strategies.
Exclusive Offer Details:
• Three Months Free: Receive full access to all services without any cost for the first three months.
• No Commitments Required: opt out any time during the trial period or choose to continue with competitive rates.
UAE businesses interested in taking advantage of this exclusive offer are encouraged to sign up quickly, as space is limited. For more information about Following and to view detailed service offerings, please visit our website at www.following.ae, or get in touch at partners@following.ae.
About Following FZC:
Founded by Zain Ali Khan and Hajar El Youssefi, Following FZC is an influencer marketing platform that redefines the interaction between brands and influencers through technology-driven solutions. By streamlining the process and enhancing the authenticity of campaigns, following supports brands in achieving scalable marketing successes.
Contact
Following FZC
partners@following.ae
