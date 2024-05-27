Submit Release
Following.ae Announces Strategic Partnership with RFM Loyalty Co. to Revolutionize Influencer Marketing

This strategic alliance allows us to provide a state-of-the-art MarTech solution that empowers brands and influencers alike.”
— Zain Ali Khan - Founder @ Following
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move for digital marketing, Following, an innovative social media influencers platform, has partnered with RFM Loyalty Co., one of Dubai's leading merchant acquiring firms. This partnership introduces a new era of influencer marketing, enabling RFM's merchants to create customized campaigns effortlessly, directly impacting retail foot traffic and content quality through social media influencers.

Merchants can now define campaign specifics such as location, audience, and content directly on Following's platform, ensuring precise targeting and effective budget use. Influencers will see campaigns they qualify for and can participate instantly, either by product delivery or by using their Following cards at RFM's Smart POS terminals. This system removes the need for middle agencies, streamlining the process and enhancing direct interactions between brands and influencers.

"This strategic alliance allows us to provide a state-of-the-art MarTech solution that empowers brands and influencers alike," stated Zain Ali Khan and Hajar El Youssefi, Co-founders of Following. "Joining forces with Following marks the beginning of our mission to add comprehensive value-added services via our Smart POS terminals," said Iqbal Mahmood, CEO of RFM Loyalty Co.

To leverage this groundbreaking opportunity, RFM's merchants, as well as other brands and influencers, are encouraged to visit www.following.ae to register and start creating impactful marketing campaigns today.

About Following: Following is dedicated to transforming the influencer marketing industry by providing robust tools that facilitate direct and effective brand-influencer collaborations.

About RFM Loyalty Co.: Based in Dubai, RFM Loyalty Co. specializes in merchant services, offering innovative solutions that enhance the commercial success of its clients through technology.

For more information, please contact: contact@following.ae

