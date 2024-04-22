Advantary Capital Partners-Nominated Company Wins 2024 North American ‘AI for Good’ Award
Advantary Capital Partners Invests in AI Companies Bringing Positive Global ChangeSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantary Capital Partners is happy to share that Stemuli has won the 2024 North American UN/ITU “AI for Good” Innovation Factory award. Founder Taylor Shead gave an inspiring pitch on the use of Generative AI in education at the competition on April 17th. Stemuli is a generative gaming platform that redefines continuous learning through immersive experiences and personalized pathways. It helps individuals discover careers, learn academic and workforce skills, and have fun with their peers in an engaging world.
Himanshu Choksi, an investing Partner at Advantary Capital Partners said, “Three companies we nominated were selected to be among the five finalists in the just-concluded North America competition. We are delighted that one of those – Stemuli – was picked from so many impressive candidates to represent the best of North America at the upcoming AI for Good global competition. We recognized Stemuli’s potential to help achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through globally applicable, innovative education solutions. We see education as a fundamental right and aim to promote and fund companies applying AI for good causes in this, and other sectors — such as healthcare, clean energy & water, security, industrial solutions and more — for sustainable and equitable economic growth.”
With this win, Stemuli has earned a place at the Innovation Factory World Competition and will go on to compete on May 30-31st during the AI For Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland. They also received a prize package worth $200,000, which will support their global scaling efforts with the help of international organizations, leading technology companies, and investors.
"We're deeply honored to be selected as the North American winner of the AI for Good 2024 competition and humbled to be chosen from such a deserving pool of finalists,” said Taylor Shead, founder and CEO of Stemuli. “We are grateful to Advantary Capital Partners for having recognized our potential to have foundational impact on several of the UN's SDGs and for nominating us to the competition. All of us at Stemuli firmly believe that education is the single greatest lever to improve someone's life. It serves as a critical social determinant of health, influencing every aspect of an individual's well-being. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to empowering learners and shaping the future of education through innovation. We’recommitted to harnessing the power of AI to bridge gaps between education and workforce development for all."
A big shout out to the other two Advantary nominees, ASD.me and GuideWireRx, for being in the top 5 North America Entrepreneur Finalists!
About Advantary Capital Partners and Advantary Services Group
Advantary Capital Partners (ACP) invests in early-stage, growth-stage, traditional buyouts, management buyouts and rollups where the firm believes its expertise can drive transformation that unlocks the potential of great companies. ACP is committed to a long-term investment approach. Advantary Services Group (ASG) is ACP’s team of extraordinary operating partners and advisors who have deep operating, execution, turnaround and investment experience, leveraging these skills for its portfolio and select non-portfolio companies.
